Golden Nuggets: Time to refresh Twitter like a maniac today

“On Wednesday, I asked Garoppolo about my report in March that Shanahan had been upset by the quarterback’s decision not to attend meetings while injured late in the season, though doing so was not mandatory.

“Really?” Garoppolo asked. He laughed. “I never heard that one, to be honest… It was so long ago, I barely remember it. There were a lot of rumors when I was in the Bay about me. I wouldn’t believe everything you hear.”

“The 49ers’ top player? Nick Bosa, No. 4 overall. Bosa came in behind only Jalen Hurts (No. 3), Justin Jefferson (No. 2) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 1).

The other seven names on the list were Trent Williams (No. 14), Fred Warner (No. 15), George Kittle (No. 19), Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), Deebo Samuel (No. 61), Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and Dre Greenlaw (No. 79).”

“The heat definitely turns up a notch when you go to Vegas, that’s for sure,” said 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who knows the desert heat from his time playing for the Raiders. “But we’re going to practice in the morning, so we’ll hopefully beat some of the heat. … I don’t think the guys are really worried about the heat. Definitely some of the coaches (are), for sure. I told them to bring some chapstick, bring some Vaseline, wipe it inside your nose — it gets pretty dry.”

“Enter 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who has a gaudy track record of turning other teams’ disappointments into valuable rotation players,” Barnwell wrote, noting Kocurek has taken on reclamation projects like Arden Key — another former Raider — and Maurice Hurst, turning them into dependable contributors.”

“How often did we see the 49ers succeed with blitzes last season? Not often, right?

Linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga had two sacks apiece. And that was about it for the team’s non-defensive linemen.

New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks figures to strategically dial up more five- and six-man pressures.

We already have seen it on the practice field with more linebackers and defensive backs getting free runs at the quarterback.

The defensive players are learning how Wilks wants those pressures to be timed up.”