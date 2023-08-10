Live updates from the 49ers and Raiders joint practice

Drake Jackson isn’t practicing Thursday for the 49ers as the team is in Henderson for their first joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll provide updates as the tweets flow in.

Maxx Crosby is arguably the Raiders best player. He, like everyone else, struggled during 1-on-1’s against Trent Williams:

Big hug for Maxx and Trent Williams before they square off. Williams wins Round 1. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 10, 2023

Maxx tries a spin move this time. Nothing. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 10, 2023

Williams dominates Nick Bosa when they go head-to-head. He’s a special player.

Some good news for the 49ers on the injury front as Aaron Banks is back practicing after suffering a concussion.

On the flip-side, the Niners defensive line performed how you’d expect they would during 1-on-1s:

49ers' DL got the best of the #Raiders' OL during 1-on-1 drills. Kolton Miller, Andre James and McClendon Curtis held up well, though. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 10, 2023

Taco Charlton is practicing after missing Tuesday. With No Jackson or Bosa, it’ll likely be Charlton, Kerry Hyder, Clelin Ferrell, and Austin Bryant as the top edge rushers during the next couple of days.

49ers’ defensive line enjoyed considerable success vs Raiders’ offensive line in 1-on-1s



-Armstead explosive swim move past Dylan Parham

-Javon Kinlaw beat Greg Van Roten

-Alex Barrett notched a pair of wins against both a guard and a tackle



Just a small sampling of a solid… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 10, 2023

Armstead didn’t have much success during the first week in 1-on-1s. That’s just not his setting. So it’s nice to see him gain a win against a different colored jersey.

Since the 49ers aren’t too keen on the media live-tweeting, expect plenty of updates to come from the Raiders beat.

Slow start for Jimmy. 1 for 4. Nice explosion from White on run. On other field, Raiders DL still faring well. Good push from Jordan Willis. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 10, 2023

We’re all anxiously waiting for that Jimmy turnover. Speaking of:

Trey lance first 2 snaps.

Fumbled snap

False start

Darnold comes in. — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 10, 2023

Trey did bounce back:

Lance comes back in fires a strike over the middle for a nice gain to end the period — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 10, 2023

Kris Kocurek is a magician:

Of all people Clelin Ferrell (now a 49er) is blowing up #Raiders offensive lineman during drills in joint practice — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 10, 2023

Davante Adams is going to get his regardless:

Sexy play alert: Davante Adams was able to split two 49ers defenders for a touchdown a few minutes ago. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 10, 2023

Bend but don’t break:

First move-the-ball session.



Jimmy Garoppolo moved the Raiders to down first downs and FG range against the 49ers’ first team defense with completions to Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow. Drive ended with a third-down incompletion to Davante Adams on a deeper sideline throw —… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 10, 2023

Brock is testing the waters:

Brock Purdy just threw his daily interception. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 10, 2023

Jauan Jennings, scuffle No. 3:

Mini-scuffle in Barstow...#Raiders Nate Hobbs takes exception to block from #49ers Jauan Jennings and takes a swipe at him. Broken up quicly... — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 10, 2023

Jimmy cooks:

Garoppolo capped off an 11-on-11 drive with a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper in the back of the end zone. They were going against the 49ers' first-team defense. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 10, 2023

