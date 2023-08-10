 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates from the 49ers and Raiders joint practice

Trent Williams and Maxx Crosby will make for a must-see matchup

By Kyle Posey Updated
/ new
San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Drake Jackson isn’t practicing Thursday for the 49ers as the team is in Henderson for their first joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll provide updates as the tweets flow in.

Maxx Crosby is arguably the Raiders best player. He, like everyone else, struggled during 1-on-1’s against Trent Williams:

Williams dominates Nick Bosa when they go head-to-head. He’s a special player.

Some good news for the 49ers on the injury front as Aaron Banks is back practicing after suffering a concussion.

On the flip-side, the Niners defensive line performed how you’d expect they would during 1-on-1s:

Taco Charlton is practicing after missing Tuesday. With No Jackson or Bosa, it’ll likely be Charlton, Kerry Hyder, Clelin Ferrell, and Austin Bryant as the top edge rushers during the next couple of days.

Armstead didn’t have much success during the first week in 1-on-1s. That’s just not his setting. So it’s nice to see him gain a win against a different colored jersey.

Since the 49ers aren’t too keen on the media live-tweeting, expect plenty of updates to come from the Raiders beat.

We’re all anxiously waiting for that Jimmy turnover. Speaking of:

Trey did bounce back:

Kris Kocurek is a magician:

Davante Adams is going to get his regardless:

Bend but don’t break:

Brock is testing the waters:

Jauan Jennings, scuffle No. 3:

Jimmy cooks:

Brock and the 49ers, on the other hand:

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...