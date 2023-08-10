49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud will undergo surgery for broken wrist

The San Francisco 49ers will not have wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud as a speedy target or return man. According to San Francisco Chronicle 49ers beat writer Eric Branch, McCloud has a broken wrist and will undergo surgery that could keep him out for eight weeks. McCloud was expected to be the fourth receiver on the team’s receiver depth chart this season.

#49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud has a broken wrist that will require surgery. Could be out about 8 weeks. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) August 10, 2023

McCloud, of course, is entering his second season with the 49ers. The five-year NFL veteran appeared in all 17 games with the Niners last season, recording 243 receiving yards and his first career receiving touchdown on 14 receptions. He also racked up 78 yards on the ground in four carries, highlighted by a 71-yard touchdown rush (his first rushing touchdown as a pro).

While McCloud set a new career high in yards from scrimmage, his primary role with the 49ers was on special teams as a punt and kickoff returner. He averaged 10.8 yards per punt return and 23.0 yards per kickoff return, combining for 955 return yardage over the course of the regular season. He also had a huge 53-yard kickoff return in the playoffs.

With McCloud out for at least the first few games of the regular season, the Niners will likely give more preseason opportunities to players like Danny Gray, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, Willie Snead IV, and Tay Martin. Of that group, Gray seemed like the only near-lock to make the regular-season roster. McCloud’s injury may have changed that equation, especially since Snead and Bell are currently listed as the team’s backup returners.

Other injuries

George Kittle has an adductor strain, and missed practice. He’ll be out this week.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw didn’t finish practice with a hamstring pull.

Drake Jackson is also dealing with a hamstring issue, which held him out of practice Thursday.

Aaron Banks returned from the concussion protocol.