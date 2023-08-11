Golden Nuggets: What happens in Vegas... stays in Santa Clara

“Shanahan said that he’ll undergo surgery later this week and that he’ll likely miss around eight weeks. That would theoretically have him on schedule to return for the Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

That means San Francisco needs a new return man, both on kickoffs and punt returns. Those are two unique duties, as Shanahan alluded to when asked whether Danny Gray could replace McCloud there.”

“A tweak to his regimen is providing major dividends. In the offseason, he usually goes to SoCal and gets his work done. This time, he brought his team up north, including Dr. Joey Salgado. He had his own camp before the 49ers did.

Having stacked a couple offseasons of good body work, he knew what he wanted to accomplish this spring. Being in elite shape allowed him to dive heavily into skill work as well. He was running routes at Santa Clara University nearly two months before camp started. By the time he got to practice, he was in machine mode with the timing on his routes, getting in and out of breaks, coming back to the ball.”

“Williams looked ready for every Crosby move, his quick feet and ability to get low and get leverage, despite being 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, making him seemingly impossible to get around. Williams held up well against Crosby, whose explosiveness, strength and quickness is a handful for most linemen.

“We were getting after it and we were chopping it up after as well,” Crosby said. “He’s best in the game, so me and him, we had a couple of one-on-ones and a couple team reps against each other, and that’s what it’s all about. I want to go against the best, like we talked about. I want to be the best in the league. I know he’s literally the best in the league. So yeah, just being able to get those reps and get better is what football is about.”

Warner, the 49ers’ chief instigator, said he thought his team left some meat on the intensity bone. So perhaps Friday will be more animated. But Thursday was mostly good vibes.”

He had bad exchanges with center Jon Feliciano on his first two snaps, then later had a botched exchange with third-string center Corey Luciano.

Lance was 1 of 4 in 11-on-11 situations when he ran out for his two-minute drive, the final one of the day for either team. That’s when he got hot, hitting Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell and Willie Snead IV on short passes, then finding Bell again for a long gain on a crossing route. That set up his final throw, one in which he drifted away from pressure to his left and fired an on-target pass to Latu.

“I think Trey made a hell of a play on that last play, breaking out of the pocket, throwing and ended up having a drop on that,” Shanahan said.

Lance finished 6 of 12 on the day. Most notably, his eight-play sequence at the end of practice distinguished him from the other quarterback competing to be the 49ers’ No. 2 quarterback, Sam Darnold, who was 1 of 3. Darnold had trouble pulling the trigger on a few of his passes, opting to run instead. His lone attempt in the two-minute drill came on third down and went off the hands of receiver Dazz Newsome.”

“I learned a lot from Jim and just how a professional NFL quarterback is supposed to look and act at practice and his leadership and talking to guys,” Purdy said. “He did a lot of great things.”

Said Garoppolo in response to that comment: “That’s cool to hear. That’s one thing I always take pride in. How the guys see you, how you interact with them. You don’t want to be that one quarterback that’s separated from the whole team and doing your own thing. I’ve always wanted to be one of the guys. That’s kind of how I go about my business.”

Rookie tight end Cameron Latu, who admitted this week to struggling to learn the myriad of responsibilities that come with the transition to the NFL, was in the right spot when he went up for Lance’s pass in the middle of the end zone.

But the ball bounced off his hands and chest and fell incomplete to the ground.

“I thought we should’ve scored on that last one,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday after the 49ers’ joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lance looked crisp and decisive through most of his 19 snaps during practice. He completed six of 12 pass attempts on the day.”

“If Williams didn’t have TKOs, it was at least a unanimous decision in each of their two meetings. Crosby got nowhere on a bullrush before he was stonewalled when he tried to get Williams with a spin move. Crosby clapped his hands in frustration after their last tussle before giving Williams a respectful pat.”

