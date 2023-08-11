 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers joint practice updates: Purdy takes 39 reps; Lance & Darnold combine for 9

Sam Darnold, Trey Lance, and Brock Purdy had an interception, while Colton McKivitz struggled against Maxx Crosby

San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The 49ers are back for another joint practice against the Raiders. Team drills are just getting underway. According to those on-hand, Colton McKivitz had a tough time going against Maxx Crosby:

Remember, 1-on-1 drills are made for the offense to win if it’s wide receivers going against defensive backs, and the defense if there are linemen.

Which makes Talanoa Hufanga having an interception pretty spectacular:

The quarterbacks have all thrown an interception.

It’s difficult to tell who is at fault for these turnovers, or if it’s a result of bad luck:

One thing is true, and it’s that Sam Darnold has gotten progressively worse as camp has gone along. His processing speed is molasses compared to Purdy and Trey Lance. If the first read is open, Darnold is fine. But if it’s not, problems ensue.

At the same time, it’s 7-on-7, which is the furthest thing from “real” football.

With Ray-Ray McCloud out, Ronnie Bell and Willie Snead are returning punts for the Niners.

Back to the offensive line, Spencer Burford has pancaked a defender twice now during trainnig camp during 1-on-1s.

Jimmy G with a hospital ball to begin team drills?

Garoppolo ended up leading the Raiders down the field for a touchdown.

Now this was funny:

Purdy is heating up:

Until he wasn’t:

Peters is the kind of player that will let you know when you made a mistake. I would have loved to see Purdy’s reaction.

Purdy has three interceptions and has three near interceptions:

