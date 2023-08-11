49ers joint practice updates: Purdy takes 39 reps; Lance & Darnold combine for 9

The 49ers are back for another joint practice against the Raiders. Team drills are just getting underway. According to those on-hand, Colton McKivitz had a tough time going against Maxx Crosby:

Good stuff in first round of 49ers-Raiders of 1-on-1s. I watched SF OL vs LV DL.



Maxx Crosby beat Colton McKivitz with a vicious inside spin move.



Jordan Willis, now with the Raiders, blasted by 49ers’ Matt Pryor — who took his first LT rep of camp. But SF’s Leroy Watson beat… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 11, 2023

Remember, 1-on-1 drills are made for the offense to win if it’s wide receivers going against defensive backs, and the defense if there are linemen.

Which makes Talanoa Hufanga having an interception pretty spectacular:

Just walked into day 2 of joint practice and huff with a interception in 1on1s — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 11, 2023

The quarterbacks have all thrown an interception.

Purdy starting red zone 7on7 over thrown in the back of the end zone followed by a touch down.. followed by a tipped int — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 11, 2023

It’s difficult to tell who is at fault for these turnovers, or if it’s a result of bad luck:

Darnold interception — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 11, 2023

One thing is true, and it’s that Sam Darnold has gotten progressively worse as camp has gone along. His processing speed is molasses compared to Purdy and Trey Lance. If the first read is open, Darnold is fine. But if it’s not, problems ensue.

Lance interception after 2 straight TD throws — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 11, 2023

At the same time, it’s 7-on-7, which is the furthest thing from “real” football.

Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold & Trey Lance all threw int’s vs Raiders Defense in 7v7 redzone drills — Markus Boucher (@MarkusBoucher) August 11, 2023

With Ray-Ray McCloud out, Ronnie Bell and Willie Snead are returning punts for the Niners.

Back to the offensive line, Spencer Burford has pancaked a defender twice now during trainnig camp during 1-on-1s.

49ers’ RG Spencer Burford delivered the best 1-on-1 rep I’ve seen from him this camp against Raiders’ DT Neil Farrell Jr., who tried a spin move but Burford pancaked him coming out of it — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 11, 2023

Jimmy G with a hospital ball to begin team drills?

Adams was standing under his own power now. Got his leg checked out by a trainer. Just took a seat on a cooler. https://t.co/ONJWZmSwua — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 11, 2023

Charvarius Ward laid out Davante Adams on the first play of team drills. 49ers-Raiders practice off to a start https://t.co/NmqMKZWz2K — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 11, 2023

Garoppolo ended up leading the Raiders down the field for a touchdown.

Jimmy G leads offense down the field capped by a would be TD run. Had a nice 3rd down pass on the drive — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 11, 2023

Now this was funny:

Jimmy Garoppolo looked like Jarrett Stidham the way he picked apart Niners defense on that drive... — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 11, 2023

Purdy is heating up:

Now Purdy cooking vs Raiders defense — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 11, 2023

Until he wasn’t:

Purdy pass over the middle on 3rd and long could have possible been a first down. Period over raiders 1D dominating 1O — Josh Harper (@Jharpthe2nd) August 11, 2023

Brock Purdy threw an interception to Raiders CB Marcus Peters, who hurled the ball high into the air in celebration — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 11, 2023

Peters is the kind of player that will let you know when you made a mistake. I would have loved to see Purdy’s reaction.

Spillane with Raiders’ fifth interception of the day already. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 11, 2023

Purdy has three interceptions and has three near interceptions: