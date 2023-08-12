Report: 49ers sign CB Nate Brooks

The San Francisco 49ers are getting some cornerback help. Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers have signed cornerback Nate Brooks. Wilson’s source is Brooks’ agency.

Brooks’ NFL career began with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, getting signed as an undrafted free agent. From there he bounced around the league seeing gameday action with the Miami Dolphins and being briefly rostered with the Baltimore Ravens. His last stint in the NFL was with the Tennessee Titans in 2022, playing on the practice squad.

So all of the above may indicate this is someone to shoulder in training camp and compete, but a job after roster cuts may be a longshot. With wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud breaking his wrist and going to injured reserve, Brooks would apparently be filling the roster spot leftover.

Sure, the 49ers signing a cornerback instead of a wide receiver to balance the roster after McCloud’s IR designation may be considered notable. More notable is that if they wanted a cornerback, they didn’t sign Dontae Johnson for the umpteenth time. There’s probably a reason for that. Johnson suffered a torn ACL injury in December of 2022. Maybe he’s healed, maybe he hasn’t, but it would make sense how he might be still rehabbing given how late in the season he suffered the injury.

Brooks may not see much action on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders but we might see some extended looks later in the preseason as he tries to secure a roster spot.