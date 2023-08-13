49ers vs. Raiders 1st half thread: Touchdown Trey?

The 49ers preseason begins today on the road as they face the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams held joint practices on Thursday and Friday, so expect plenty of starters from both rosters to sit out of today’s exhibition.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Trey Lance will start the first half and Sam Darnold will start in the second half. I’d imagine we see Brandon Allen at some point in the fourth quarter.

But each quarterback will be playing behind an offensive line that figures to be full of backups. Since it’s the preseason, clubs aren’t required to provide an inactive list of players. So, we’ll find out who is playing when the players jog onto the field during warm-ups.

Expect to see a heavy dosage of the younger players and rookies, but I wouldn’t count on Robert Beal Jr. suiting up. We’ll get a long look at Taco Charlton, however.

The battle for the final spot(s) at linebacker should go to another level today. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Dee Winters, and Jalen Graham will attempt to unseat one of the veterans.