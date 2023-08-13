49ers vs. Raiders 2nd half thread: It’s Sam Darnold time

The first three drives of the game made an impression, but not the kind you’d like. It was a shaky start for Trey Lance and the offense, while the defense let the Raiders march down the field on the opening drive for a touchdown.

Lance was off target, facing plenty of pressure, and generally looked uncomfortable. Even on Lance’s touchdown pass, he was fortunate the defender dropped it. In the two-minute drill, he hit the Raiders' defender in the hands again, but they dropped it.

On the touchdown drive, the offense looked like the 49ers. They were motioning, getting the ball to the edge, and relying on their playmakers as opposed to a dropback passing game.

Lance was shaky, at best. He wasn’t playing fast and didn’t take advantage of the “hot” throws that were open. But he did help lead a scoring drive before the end of the half, but Jake Moody missed his first attempt from 40 yards.