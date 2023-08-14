Twitter reacts to Trey Lance’s performance against the Raiders

Yesterday’s preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the opening game for the 49ers elicited some strong responses among the NFL world and the 49ers fan base.

Across the board, the 49ers struggled (without starters) with just a few bright spots, but that didn’t stop fans, analysts, and pundits from sharing their strong opinions.

Let’s begin with Trey Lance’s day. Looking at Lance’s stat line of 10/15, 112 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, and 111.0 passer rating would imply Lance was sharp and decisive in his only half of play.

While there is no doubt that Lance improved as the second-string offensive line played better and the game went along, those stats are not indicative of Lance’s play and struggles on Sunday.

Let’s look at some of the reactions on Twitter or X or whatever it's called:

"It just seems like the game is going way too fast for him right now."



After the #49ers' first preseason game, Trey Lance has a lot to improve on



️ @RichGannon12 pic.twitter.com/X4i0LJJ45K — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 14, 2023

Rich Gannon is a color commentator for the Raiders and a former MVP. It’s hard to disagree with Gannon, as many of Lance’s completions were designed layups off play action or on bootlegs.

Trey Lance era crumbling before my eyes pic.twitter.com/BhpOKzPfse — Alex (@SadNinersFan_) August 14, 2023

Lance needs reps and time, but this can be classified as an overreaction, right?

"I don't think Trey Lance can play in Kyle Shanahan's offense. I've seen enough."



@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/pSMxcTg2Gi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 14, 2023

Dan Orvlosky’s assessment certainly falls under the overreaction category. Lance’s small sample size is nowhere near the amount to have “seen enough.”

This pass by Trey Lance was….



1) Not intercepted

2) Not caught by #17 (Chris Conley)



The TE Ross Dwelley somehow ends up with it for a TD.



A wild play. pic.twitter.com/P3ZwRJnzr2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023

Lance’s lone touchdown pass from Sunday is the prime example of why results don’t explain the process. The throw and timing are a poor process, but the touchdown ends up in the hands of Ross Dwelley. Again, this looks great in the box score, but not a sound process, at all.

Trey Lance best throw of the day pic.twitter.com/YKAk6vcwlh — Alex (@Dubs408) August 13, 2023

There are still flashes in the young man’s game. This is an absolute strike to Chris Conley for a long third-down conversion. Lance’s flashes have to turn into consistency, especially given the preseason will be his only chance to showcase his growth.

Lance will always have strong opinions surrounding his game. Being the number three overall pick and being selected by a franchise with such a rich history of quarterback play will do that. Is it fair? Probably not. Is it the truth? Absolutely.