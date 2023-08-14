Injury updates: Purdy will practice three days in a row this week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a couple of injury updates after Sunday’s preseason game against the Raiders. The big news is that Brock Purdy won’t have any restrictions during practice anymore and will be allowed to go three days in a row.

Shanahan is hoping to get the following players back to practice this week:

Robert Beal Jr.

Kalia Davis

Danny Gray - (tight adductor/hip)

Elijah Mitchell

Drake Jackson

Gray was banged up during the week and wasn’t ready to go by Sunday, so the team held him out.

George Kittle will need another week as he heals from an adductor injury.

The following players won’t return this preseason:

George Odum - (shoulder sprain)

Ray-Ray McCloud - (broken wrist)

Oren Burks - (PCL sprain)

Odum and Burks will be back by Week 1. Shanahan says the hope is for Odum to return to practice in a blue non-contact jersey later this week. Odum suffered a left SC sprain, which is an injury to his shoulder.

The timetable for McCloud hasn’t changed, and he’s unlikely to return before Week 1.

Shanahan planned to alternate kickers on Sunday, but he let Jake Moody kick a second time because he didn’t want to “leave a bad taste in his mouth” after a miss.

Also, Isaiah Oliver’s job at nickel isn’t guaranteed, which was one of the reasons he played. Shanahan said there’s plenty of competition at that spot.