Golden Nuggets: On to Denver

Kyle Shanahan challenges Trey Lance to be more aggressive, play ‘faster’
“Kyle Shanahan addressed his performance on a conference call Monday, saying Lance improved over the course of the performance.”
49ers Injury Updates: Host of names returning, but 3 to miss remainder of preseason
“Do not bet on McCloud being back for the season opener. Shanahan said he’s just part of that hopefully-back-for-Week-1 group, but that it’s probably an unlikely timeline.”
49ers' Jalen Graham, Ronnie Bell see stock rise while other young players fall
“He called the defensive plays from the second quarter onward and was aggressive as a tackler. He finished tied with fellow linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball with a team-high six tackles, including one in which he slipped beneath the Raiders guard to cut down tailback Sincere McCormick at the line of scrimmage.
The 49ers never intended to turn Graham, a 6-foot-2 former safety, into a middle linebacker. The more he plays there, however, the more comfortable he looks.”
Maiocco: The unavoidable truth about Trey Lance’s future as 49ers QB
“But there is also one unavoidable truth about Lance’s future with the 49ers: As much as he develops and improves, he might never get another chance with the team that traded up to draft him.”
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ preseason loss vs. Raiders
“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team’s 34-7 preseason loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is everything he had to say.”
49ers Notebook: Purdy’s practice restriction to be removed; Shanahan evaluates Lance’s play; Oliver not a guaranteed starter
“The 49ers will hold practices on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in preparation for their second preseason game, a Saturday home matchup against the Denver Broncos.”
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Raiders, plus snap counts
“Troy Fumagalli, TE, 90.8, 15 snaps.”
