Golden Nuggets: Will the 49ers have egg on their face with Lance?

“The other part is if you were initially right and your thinking on Trey Lance was that he’s not going to be great right away, but we can turn him into something fantastic, you’d be risking another team getting him for a song, and then having him develop into that quarterback you thought he could be all along. And that would just be so much egg on your face that you would choke to death.”

“The move puts Lenoir in the nickel spot the team originally envisioned for him and rewards Thomas for a strong offseason. He’s been a favorite of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks since the spring and is showing more confidence than he did a year ago when he fell behind in the cornerback competition and barely got on the field.”

“Can Lance show steadier play over the final two preseason games? There’s not a lot of runway here, but that’s the timeframe that Lance is working in since the 49ers must give Purdy — their top quarterback — all the playing time once the regular season starts.”

“I think you have to always look at, ‘OK, we need our best guys on the field,’ and it depends on right now who’s playing the best,” Wilks said. “If Ambry or Womack is playing better, of course, we’re going to move Demo back inside.”

“This is not necessarily an indictment of Trey Lance. This is just the wrong team for him.

Lance needs reps. He improves the longer he’s on the field. But the 49ers cannot provide him those reps, and the other two quarterbacks behind Brock Purdy are experienced.”

“Purdy nearly threw another interception when cornerback Deommodore Lenoir failed to hang onto a pass that ended up in the hands of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. His best throw came toward the end of practice when receiver Brandon Aiyuk made a leaping 30-yard grab against the tight coverage of Ambry Thomas down the right sideline.”

“Still, it was an opportunity for Kinlaw to dominate second-stringers and showcase the fruits of his offseason work that’s been hailed by coaches and teammates this summer. That included Kinlaw’s work on body mechanics to eliminate an issue that, along with balky knees, has plagued him throughout his career: pad level.”

“Yet, Purdy managed to figure out he was making an impression. He got confirmation of it walking back into the Niners’ building that August day, trailing first-team All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and first-team All-Pro tackle Trent Williams.

“Man, I can’t wait to watch Purdy play tomorrow,” Warner said to Williams.

Neither knew the then 22-year-old was right behind them. Purdy simply overheard it—and won’t soon forget it.”

“The talent is still there,” Baldinger shared. “I mean, he can still run. He’s still strong. He still has a strong arm. I mean, that is still there. The talent is there. Now, he’s playing behind a backup offensive line and trying to find different players, whatever. I mean, that doesn’t help him at all. None of his receivers are out there that he was going to throw to if he was out there on Sunday against Pittsburgh on September 10.”