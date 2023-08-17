Golden Nuggets: When do we worry about Purdy Practice Picks?

“But I felt good about his processing power when he came out of school and especially in the offseason, that first offseason, watching him process,” Young said. “I’m like, he can process. But I think the situation has gotten to where there has been this perfectionism mindset that’s never going to work and then now also the easy throws, a little swing pass.

“People say, ‘Well, he can’t throw those swing passes.’

“Well come on. I think you’re just in your head so much because you want to be perfect. I’m trying to win a spot that’s not available. I’m trying to survive. And I think it just it causes a lot of emotional grief.”

“Shanahan said Purdy remained on a “pitch count” but indicated his elbow wasn’t an issue when asked about an impressive deep sideline throw Purdy completed to wideout Brandon Aiyuk on Wednesday.”

““It just goes with the territory for quarterbacks,” Shanahan said. “I mean, Trey is extremely smart, very socially aware. He knows how the world works. And so he does his best, which I think is a damn good job, trying to block all of that out and just focus on getting better and I think that’s what he’s done so far.”

“Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Ilm Manning continues to impress. The 6-foot-2 Manning, who started 40 games at left tackle for Hawaii in college, continues to see reps at that position. The 49ers likely still view Manning as a guard in the long run due to his shorter stature, but his quickness continues to hold up well at tackle, where the team has needed bodies.

Manning didn’t allow a pressure over 17 pass-blocking snaps in the preseason opener. Manning was solid again in one-on-one work Wednesday, with his most dominant win coming against defensive end Breeland Speaks.”

“During training camp, Kinlaw has impressed teammates and coaches. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been wowed by Kinlaw’s speed and willingness to chase plays down field. In one-on-one pass rush and team drills, Kinlaw has flashed a deeper move set that goes beyond the simple bull rushes he’s favored his first three seasons. He’s even lined up at end occasionally, a possible new wrinkle for Wilks to deploy.”

“While Purdy’s interceptions have stood out, there have been plenty of positives from training camp, too.

He has made a remarkable return from significant elbow surgery in the offseason.

Purdy made one of his best throws of camp on Wednesday. He threw a 40-yard dart down the left sideline with enough velocity to reach receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a tight window between cornerback Ambry Thomas and Safety Talanoa Hufanga.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Wednesday’s practice. The team is preparing for its preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Here is everything he had to say.”

“Generally, Garoppolo and Shanahan are two very different people with two very different approaches to football. Shanahan’s favorite kind of QB personality is Type-AAAAA Kirk Cousins. Purdy isn’t as vocal as Cousins, but he’s similarly detail-oriented and structured. Well, that is not how Garoppolo does this. He’s a low-key guy, he’s an improviser and maybe not so much of a detail guy, and he’s all but unreachable when he’s not physically at team HQ. Not just a guy who won’t return calls or texts promptly. He won’t return them at all. Even from his coach or his GM. It’s just who he is. Sometimes that’s charming and sometimes it’s not.”

“Even before Lance was drafted, a sizeable segment of the fan base grew attached to him because of what he supposedly signified: A chance for the Niners, and Shanahan’s offense, to have a hyper-talented, dual-threat quarterback in the vein of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson. From the time S.F. made the trade to move up to 3, a little more than a month before the draft, legions of zealots began weighing in on which QB Shanahan should and would select. Mac Jones, the initial object of the coach’s eye, was viewed as a safer and less talented option with a lower ceiling — similar to the manner in which some see Purdy now. Lance, with his size, ability to throw deep and athleticism, was supposed to give the Niners another dimension. Even in the face of evidence that Lance may not be as fast or physically gifted as previously perceived, it’s hard for some people to let this go.”