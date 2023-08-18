Brock Purdy may get in ‘for a little bit’ against the Broncos, says Kyle Shanahan

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had an interview on KNBR after Thursday’s practice discussing the possibility of the quarterback rotation for the second preseason game Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

Everyone wants to know whether starting quarterback Brock Purdy will play, but even Shanahan is undecided: I’m going to talk to the trainers with the rest of our teams and everything. I might get Brock in there for a little bit. I have not finalized that yet, but thinking about playing the ones, for possibly a series, a little in the first quarter.”

After Wednesday’s practice, Shanahan said that Sam Darnold would likely be up first during Saturday’s game, with Trey Lance following. Kyle echoed that sentiment on Thursday:

“If we don’t play Purdy, Sam will have the whole first half. And if those guys do open the game with Brock and some of the 1s, it probably won’t be much longer than a series or two.”

There will inevitably be an overreaction to the quarterback change, thinking that Trey Lance got a demotion after last week’s performance. But this is how practices have gone and the 49ers are being consistent. Sam gets a run with the 2s, then Trey does. Darnold may run with the 3s, then Trey will. That’s part of the competition process for the coaching staff.

If the starters only played a series this weekend, you’d like to see them get a quarter or even a full half during the preseason finale. If anything, just to have some “game” simulation before the regular season starts.

I know it’s just preseason, but Shanahan said himself earlier this month that reps help the majority of players. Kyle’s been consistent with playing his starters at least a quarter in the preseason, so this isn’t anything to worry about if you’re itching to see the first-team offense and defense, if only for “a little bit.”