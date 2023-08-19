Golden Nuggets: Gameday!

“But if Kinlaw and Hyder Jr. are to make it, that means it’s Bryant vs. Beal. Bryant has the edge at this point, but it’s not far-fetched to imagine Beal getting plucked off waivers. Maybe the 49ers solve this by cutting Hyder or Bryant as veterans and keep them on the practice squad with the promise that they’ll be involved on game days. Either way, that crunch is worth monitoring on Saturday.”

“The early returns have been promising with the 49ers, but there’s hardly enough to declare that Darnold has turned a corner when it comes to turnovers. He’ll have a chance to add more evidence in what figures to be his most extensive game action Saturday.”

“Manning was a five-year starter at left tackle for Hawaii and is one of the few players ever to have 60 college starts at the position. He noted he played in a variety of offenses, first Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot system, then Todd Graham’s downhill-style blocking attack, then back to a run-and-shoot under current head coach Timmy Chang.”

“It’s a really interesting circumstance where the 49ers, this season, do not feel obligated to put him out there just because he was the number three overall pick,” Maiocco said. “That was the situation last year. Now the train’s leaving the station and they cannot afford to spin their wheels a little bit or bring a young quarterback up to speed.”

“Ladarius Hamilton: Linebacker, age 25, originally undrafted in 2020 and signed by the Cowboys, played 9 combined games for the Packers over the past two seasons.