Report: 49ers sign Ladarius Hamilton, Tomasi Laulile

The San Francisco 49ers will be getting ready for Week 2 of the preseason and it seems like they are making some moves to the 90-man roster beforehand by adding some more defensive pieces to training camp. Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing defensive end Ladarius Hamilton and defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile after successful tryouts. Before the 49ers, Hamilton was with the Green Bay Packers switching back and forth from the active roster to the practice squad. Laulile has some history with the 49ers, but last played football with the XFL’s Arlington Renegades

Hamilton came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and made their practice squad at the conclusion of training camp. He had stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well before landing on the Packers. He saw gameday action with the Packers for six games in 2021 and three games in 2022. Total, he has four tackles, and that’s about it.

Running a search for some Hamilton plays will give you what you expect but here’s a nice pressure towards the end of an October 2021 game . He didn’t get to the quarterback but did get deep enough in that backfield to force a throw-away.

As for Laulile, he has a bit more history with the 49ers having been on the team in 2022, but was part of the first round of roster cuts. Here’s a nice pick six of him in February with the Renegades. Like Hamilton he has some speed to his size which is what the 49ers like with that defensive line.

Given their history, these two may be camp bodies to give some defensive line depth through preseason games. Or (in Hamilton’s case) keep the seat warm until the Nick Bosa deal is completed. The team has a full 90-man roster so a few more moves will need to be made before these come official. There will probably be news on it later today.