49ers vs. Broncos, 1st quarter thread: Brock Purdy went through his pre-game warm-up

The San Francisco 49ers host the Denver Broncos for their preseason game in just about over an hour from now. The big question for the Niners is whether Brock Purdy suits up tonight. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Purdy came onto the field for pre-game warm-ups.

Purdy didn’t do any jogging or throwing on the field in pads last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. So, is this a sign that we’ll see Purdy on the field? Earlier in the week, Kyle Shanahan was unsure if Purdy and the starters would suit up. Shanahan later said Purdy could play “for a little bit.”

Do you think Brock Purdy should play tonight? If so, for how long? — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) August 19, 2023

That answer to if 49er fans want to see Purdy in action tonight is consistent: For two series behind the first-team offensive line.

First off, Shanahan isn’t putting Purdy behind the second-string offensive line. Brock’s taken every first-team rep when he’s practiced, and they all involve Trent Williams on the field. We’ll see if that’s any different tonight. It shouldn’t be.

The determining factor for how long Purdy plays will depend on the result of the first drive. If they go down and score in seven plays, there’s nothing left for them to accomplish. If they go three-and-out, Shanahan, like every offensive-minded coach ever, will give the offense another shot and let them attempt to end on a positive note.

Remember, since it’s the preseason, teams aren’t required to provide an inactive list before the game begins. So we won’t know who is in uniform until the game starts. We will see rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown, however:

#49ers top draft pick Ji’Ayir Brown, who was under the weather for recent practices, is warming up as if he’ll play today. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 19, 2023

If you’re hoping to see the 49ers 2018 first-round pick, Mike McGlinchey, he remains out with a knee injury.