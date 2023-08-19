49ers vs. Broncos, second quarter thread: A Purdy good opening drive

The 49ers received the opening kickoff, and Danny Gray did the honors with a 23-yard kickoff. Purdy was joined by the starters, save Trent Williams at left tackle. Deebo Samuel had the first three targets of the game. Two of those were screens, and he took one 25 yards and another 14 yards.

Jennings was 11-ish yards down the field, and caught a first down. After hitting Aiyuk on a slant for another 15 yards, Purdy was sacked on the 2-yard line. So, a promising, 10-play, 69-yard drive was stalled and the 49ers had to settle for a field goal.

Jake Moody’s kick was good from 20 yards, but, in the regular season, it’d be difficult to stomach this offense coming off the field at the 2-yard line on 4th & goal.

The first-team defense played a series, and Ambry Thomas started at cornerback. Deommodore Lenoir came in as the starting nickel. And, with no Dre Greenlaw, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles played WILL linebacker and Curtis Robinson played SAM linebacker.

We’re all tied at 3 after one quarter.