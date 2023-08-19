49ers vs. Broncos, third quarter thread: Penalties rule the preseason

Let’s talk about Mitch Wishnowsky. He had an ugly shank, another whiff, and an opportunity from the 50-yard line to pin the Broncos inside their 10-yard line. But, instead, Denver began their drive on the 20-yard line toward the end of the second quarter.

Wishnowsky averaged 31.7 yards per attempt on three tries. That isn’t going to cut it.

Sam Darnold failed to put points on the board, which has been the case for each drive of his during the preseason. He wasn’t the main culprit for the 49ers lack of success, however. On his first drive, the cornerback made a play on third down.

On the ensuing drive, Darnold made an impressive throw under pressure, but Jason Poe was flagged for holding. And after completing a 21-yard pass to Jauan Jennings, the play was negated after a Jon Feliciano hold. Sacks and penalties stalled two drives for the offense.

The Broncos had an opportunity to score after they beat Ambry Thomas on a double move, but rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown made a remarkable hustle play to save a touchdown, and Denver ran out of time to end the quarter.

It’s Trey Lance time.