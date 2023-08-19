49ers vs. Broncos, 4th quarter thread: Sam Darnold gets unlucky; Jake Moody misses

49ers head coach gave Sam Darnold every opportunity to score points against the Denver Broncos. Penalties and sacks hurt the offense when Darnold was on the field in the first half.

Darnold had two drives in the third quarter. He had an interception, but the ball hit Ronnie Bell in the facemask and bounced into the air and landed in the arms of a Denver Bronco.

Darnold would lead a 9-play, 63 yard touchdown drive the next time on the field. He made a couple of nice throws in rhythm, and didn’t let a poor throw on a double move in the end zone to Chris Conley throw him off.

After finding Jack Colletto from 11 yards out, Jake Moody missed the extra point. Let the jokes begin.

After the defense got a stop, undrafted free agent D’Shawn Jamison muffed a punt to give the Broncos a short field. When you’re looking to make the roster, you cannot afford to make those types of mistakes.