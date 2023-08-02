ESPN gives the Eagles and Cowboys a better chance of making the playoffs than the Niners

There are three teams in the NFC that figure to be locks to make the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. If you were to ask ten different people to rank the top three contenders in the conference, you’re likely to get as many different rankings.

ESPN evaluated the 2022 playoff teams and ranked their chances of making it back to the playoffs. Unsurprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs ranked No. 1. But the Eagles, thanks to being the third-healthiest team, and the Cowboys, for allegedly having a higher floor, came in at the second and third spots.

Before they were embarrassed in Week 18 by the Commanders, ESPN’s FPI had Dallas as the top team in the NFL last year. Their assumption is that Dak Prescott’s interception rate regresses to the mean, while veterans Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks make an impact.

After those two, it’s the Buffalo Bills, and in the fifth spot, you’ll find the Niners:

It’s also worth remembering that Mullens and Beathard didn’t have the luxury of McCaffrey these versions of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. The 2018 49ers roster pales in comparison to the talent they field today.

Calling the Niners higher-variance is fair, as we don’t know what to expect from the quarterback position. Purdy played with fire at times last season, and it’s not unreasonable to assume he won’t be as lucky on with some turnovers. But Purdy has enough creativity when the initial play isn’t there to make plays out of structure, which generally favors the offense.

That variance isn’t limited to one side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks figures to be more aggressive, which puts the secondary in more 1-on-1 situations. Deommodore Lenoir will be tested early and often during his first full-season as a starter, and opposing coordinators will look to isolate the 49ers safeties in coverage.

Then, there are the inevitable injuries that’ll test the Niners depth. But factoring in the talent on the team, and more importantly, the rest of the NFC West, it’s difficult to imagine the 2023 playoffs without the 49ers.