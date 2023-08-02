49ers officially announced Frank Gore, 8 other changes to their personnel department

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that Jeff Diamond, Hayden Frey, Crowley Hanlon, Ekene Olekanma and Matt Ploenzke have each been promoted to new roles in the team’s personnel department. In addition, the team has added Montre Davis, Frank Gore, Peyton Greve and Jack Quagliarello to the personnel department.

Jeff Diamond - Senior Manager, Salary Cap

Hayden Frey - Area Scout

Crowley Hanlon - Area Scout

Ekene Olekanma - Coordinator, Football R&D

Matt Ploenzke - Director, Football R&D

Montre Davis - Software Developer

Frank Gore - Football Personnel Advisor

Peyton Greve - Football Systems Personnel Analyst

Jack Quagliarello - Scouting Assistant

Diamond has been promoted from manager to senior manager of salary cap. Diamond enters his eighth season with the 49ers and his first as senior manager, salary cap. In his role, Diamond ensures the 49ers are salary cap compliant and well-positioned for future player transactions, assists in player contract negotiations and builds tools that help with roster construction.

Frey has been promoted from college scout to area scout. In 2023, he enters his third season with the 49ers. In addition to school visits and player evaluations, Frey will provide all-star game and pro day evaluations in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Hanlon has been promoted from pro scout to area scout. In 2023, he enters his eighth season with the 49ers. In his current role, Hanlon travels to schools and provides player evaluations to aid the personnel department in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Olekanma has been promoted from football research and development analyst to coordinator of football research and development. In 2023, he enters his second season with the 49ers. In his current role, Olekanma works on analytical projects for the coaching staff, including self-scouting and opponent research. He also works on metric creation and player evaluation tasks.

Ploenzke has been promoted from manager of football research and development to director of football research and development. In 2023, he enters his fourth season with the 49ers. In his current role, Ploenzke oversees the research strategies for the personnel department and advises on the methodological approaches undertaken. His primary responsibilities involve developing player valuation metrics using advanced statistical techniques and providing interpretations of these metrics to aid in roster acquisitions.

Davis has been hired as a software developer. He joins San Francisco after spending two years as the senior software engineer at Pantheon Platform, a website operations company. In his current role, Davis collaborates with the pro and college scouting departments, research and development department and video team to build and maintain an industry-leading scouting application.

Gore has been hired as a football personnel advisor. In 2023, Gore enters his first season with the 49ers front office after playing 10 seasons (2005-2014) with the team. In his role, San Francisco’s all-time leading rusher will serve as a special advisor to general manager John Lynch and the football personnel department.

Greve has been hired as a football systems personnel analyst. In his role, Greve monitors the software used by the coaches and staff and assists the scouting department with various tasks. Greve joins San Francisco after holding software engineering internships with various companies including Box, Relativity and TownSq.

Quagliarello has been hired as a scouting assistant. He joins San Francisco from Northwestern University where he served as a recruiting assistant evaluating prospective defensive student-athletes, coordinating recruiting travel for coaches and assisting with on-campus visits. Prior to his time at Northwestern, Quagliarello spent the 2021 training camp with the New York Jets as a player personnel intern and the 2020-2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts as a football operations intern.