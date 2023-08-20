Golden Nuggets: Victory Sunday

“I think we got a little bit of a better rhythm for him,” Shanahan said of Lance. “But it still took a while to get going — not just him but the whole group. I thought we were a little sloppy throughout the whole game. Way too many penalties. It felt like whenever we did get something going, especially in the second quarter, we had another penalty and missed assignments.”

“Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said this week the team would be looking for ways to get their best five defensive backs on the field in passing situations, and that could mean getting Thomas or Samuel Womack on the field.

Lenoir and Ward are the presumptive starting cornerbacks and Lenoir has the skillset and knowledge of the system to move inside to line up against the opposing slot receiver.

After the first series, Womack and Thomas played the cornerback positions with Oliver entering at nickel back. On Oliver’s first play, he missed tackle of Denver tight end Greg Dulcich that enabled him to pick up another 10 yards for an 18-yard gain on a third-and-8 play.”

“No signature moment can come in the preseason. But Lance, who has everything to prove, delivered the clutch performance anyone could’ve asked for. When the game was on the line, he came through. “

“In other injury news, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder exited in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and running back Jeremy McNichols left with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw did not play due to an illness.”

“There’s pressure in those situations,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That’s really what he has to go through, those pressure moments. It was cool to generate some of those for him today. It was a step forward from last week.”