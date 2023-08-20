Golden Nuggets: Victory Sunday

Barrows: Trey Lance gets his groove back while leading 49ers to pair of late scores (paywall)
“I think we got a little bit of a better rhythm for him,” Shanahan said of Lance. “But it still took a while to get going — not just him but the whole group. I thought we were a little sloppy throughout the whole game. Way too many penalties. It felt like whenever we did get something going, especially in the second quarter, we had another penalty and missed assignments.”
Maiocco: What we learned about 49ers in thrilling preseason win vs. Broncos
“Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said this week the team would be looking for ways to get their best five defensive backs on the field in passing situations, and that could mean getting Thomas or Samuel Womack on the field.
Lenoir and Ward are the presumptive starting cornerbacks and Lenoir has the skillset and knowledge of the system to move inside to line up against the opposing slot receiver.
After the first series, Womack and Thomas played the cornerback positions with Oliver entering at nickel back. On Oliver’s first play, he missed tackle of Denver tight end Greg Dulcich that enabled him to pick up another 10 yards for an 18-yard gain on a third-and-8 play.”
6 things that stood out in 49ers’ last-second preseason win over Broncos
“No signature moment can come in the preseason. But Lance, who has everything to prove, delivered the clutch performance anyone could’ve asked for. When the game was on the line, he came through. “
Branch: Brock Purdy looks good in preseason debut as 49ers beat Broncos 21-20 (paywall)
“In other injury news, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder exited in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and running back Jeremy McNichols left with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw did not play due to an illness.”
49ers rally late behind Trey Lance to beat Broncos 21-20 on rookie Jake Moody’s kick
“There’s pressure in those situations,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That’s really what he has to go through, those pressure moments. It was cool to generate some of those for him today. It was a step forward from last week.”
