Danny Gray has a ‘possible collarbone’ injury

49ers wide receiver Danny Gray was the first player up to return a kickoff against the Broncos Saturday night. But, that would be the last time we saw gray. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Gray had a shoulder injury, and a “possible collarbone that we couldn’t tell from our x-rays.”

The Niners wide receiver depth has already taken a hit as Ray-Ray McCloud may miss the first month of the season with a broken wrist. If Gray is out, that all but assures a spot for Ronnie Bell on the team.

Bell has had two passes go through his hands for interceptions, but you can’t ignore the ability he has when the ball is in his hands and how difficult he’s been to go down. Shanahan gave his assessment of Gray:

“It starts by being able to make plays. And lots of guys you expect guys to catch it, when they’re in a good spot. And he’s missed two of those which were very similar, both of them that’ve led to picks.

But, I think all you guys saw the plays he has made. Just with the ball in his hand breaking tackles, I think that’s a lot for a guy to do that in his first two games as a punt returner and as a receiver. Shows that he can hang with our group, and hopefully, he can clean this stuff up because we did give him a lot of opportunities. So, by no means was he perfect, he’s still got a long way to go, and he has got to get better. But having Danny down today, [WR] Ray-Ray [McCloud III] down, we need some guys to step it up, and he’s giving himself a chance.”

Bell has been sure-handed as a returner, which will help his cause for making the roster.