Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Chargers

“They continue to talk,” Tom Pelissero told Rich Eisen. “[They have a] mutual goal of getting this thing done before the start of the regular season. His fines are rescindable. There’s no reason that he shouldn’t be a very, very rich man prior to the start of the season.

“The question is just how do they get the numbers potentially above Aaron Donald, which is where Bosa is going to want to be? It’s 31-plus million dollars per year. It’s a huge chunk of change. Bosa is also a difference maker. A lot of reasons to believe they’ll find a way to get things done, but his agent’s tough, Brian Ayrault, and we’ll see exactly where those negotiations go.”

“Bell’s ball-security issues haven’t shown up on kick returns — he has fielded four kickoffs and three punts cleanly — and he’s the leading candidate to assume McCloud’s runback duties to start the season.”

“On Saturday, Danny Gray suffered what was initially feared to be a broken collarbone. Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday that while he avoided that injury, Gray suffered a right SC joint — where the collarbone meets the shoulder — sprain, which will require a significant layoff.

“It is still a pretty bad injury,” Shanahan said. “It’s no break, which is good, but it’s similar to what George Odum is dealing with. So it’s still not great news, but it’s better than a break.”

“Monday, August 21 12:05 p.m. - PracticeFollowing practice - Steve Wilks press conferenceFollowing Wilks - Player availability

Tuesday, August 22 11:30 a.m. - Kyle Shanahan press conferenceFollowing Shanahan - Player availability12:50 p.m. - Practice

Wednesday, August 23 11:30 a.m. - Chris Foerster press conference12:20 p.m. - PracticeFollowing practice - Player availability

Thursday, August 24 Walk-thru - No media availability

Friday, August 25 7:00 p.m. - Chargers at 49ers”

“Yeah, I thought all three of them did a good job,” Shanahan said. “I thought the two picks we had, one was a tip, that Ronnie [Bell] had. And the other one I thought that D-Lineman made a good play on that screen, which still thought we were going to reverse it, but I think it was inconclusive some of the shots. But I thought all three of them did a good job and a good steppingstone for next week.”

“The 49ers are committed to Moody because they know how talented he is. They know he seems fine mentally. They know it can be a lot better and they know it got a little better on Saturday. And that’s enough for now.”

“Last year, I wasn’t very pleased with the way that I ran with the ball in my hand,” Bell said. “So that was something that was a big point of emphasis on myself to improve in my game. That’s something I want to continue to improve on. Especially around these guys, the way that they’re toting the ball, I want to do the same thing.”

“I told him in the locker room it was genius because it led to us being able to go for the win at the end,” Shanahan said. “So it worked out for them in the long run.”

““I think Deebo has taken last year’s film and he’s been real with himself,” Purdy said. “And you’ve seen a different mindset with him all throughout camp. Every single rep, even if he’s not getting the ball, he’s running extremely hard and doing his part for the team.”

“Can Lance build upon his cool and clutch late-game effort and summon a strong performance in next Friday’s preseason finale at Levi’s, against the Chargers? Have Latu and Bell (seven catches, 114 yards) shown enough to make the 53-man roster? Will Moody now settle down, settle in and make fans feel better about veteran Robbie Gould’s departure?”

“[Russ Wilson]: The thing about Trey that people have to understand is that I believe he’s 22 years old. The guy got drafted at 20 years old with the weight of the world on his shoulders. I think that the thing about it is he’s a tremendous football player. He’s got a lot of gifts, he’s got a lot of talent, and it’s going to turn for his good. Trey’s a guy that’s worked at his craft, watching him and just all the things he’s done. But also the best thing that Trey can do is ignore the noise. There’s only so many people in the world that get to play this position. There’s only so many people in the world that get to step in between the white lines on a National Football League field. He’s one of them. He’s a guy that’s going to have a great career. He’s just got to keep working at it and know that there’s going to be some tough days, there’s going to be some great days. It’s one of those things that you just trust the process. You trust the process, you enjoy the journey, and you have tunnel vision. You put the blinders on, you keep working and there’s always a breakthrough. I’m rooting for him. I think he’s got a lot of talent, a lot of ability, and a lot of years left. Thank you very much. Go Broncos.”