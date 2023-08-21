Report: Former XFL running back signs with the 49ers

Kyle’s update, 12:29 p.m. PT: The 49ers officially announced the signing of Brian Hill. To make room on the roster, the Niners waived defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expects running back Elijah Mitchell to return to practice this week. But the team is already shorthanded at the position, as Jeremy McNichols suffered a hamstring injury during the second preseason game.

Running back Brian Hill was released by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL on Monday morning. Hill was third in the league in rushing, with 425 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Per ML Football, Hill is signing a deal with the Niners. Hill was a fifth-round pick by Atlanta in 2017. This isn’t the first time he’s worked out or been a part of the 49ers. Aside from Atlanta, Hill has been on the Bengals, Titans, and Browns rosters.

The 49ers have shuffled through backs this preseason, due to injuries and more pressing needs at other positions. Hill will allow the team to ease Mitchell back into action. He’ll likely be the running back that gets the bulk of the carries in the fourth quarter, if not the second half during Friday’s preseason finale against the Chargers.