Offensive Snap Counts by position: Trey Lance plays more than Sam Darnold

The final snap counts are in for the second preseason game against the Denver Broncos:

Quarterback: Trey Lance 35, Sam Darnold 29, Brock Purdy 9

Purdy returned and led a scoring drive in his first action following his UCL injury in the NFC Championship Game. It looked like the offense we remember at the end of last season.

Sam Darnold was next up and led his first touchdown drive in the preseason with a touchdown pass to Jack Colletto.

Trey Lance had some early struggles but finished strong, leading two consecutive scoring drives including the game-winning field goal drive capped off by Jake Moody.

Running Back: Tyrion Davis-Price 31, Jordan Mason, 24, Jeremy McNichols 14, Jack Colletto 17, Kyle Juszczyk 6

Davis-Price struggled with pass protection, and PFF dinged him with a 15.7 grade. Mason, on the other hand, gained a 69.7 PFF pass block grade. McNichols gained a 59.2 rushing PFF grade.

Wide Receivers: Ronnie Bell 48, Willie Snead 30, Tay Martin 28, Chris Conley 24, Dazz Newsome 16, Jauan Jennings 14, Brandon Aiyuk 9, Deebo Samuel 7.

Bell continues to shine as he auditions to become a YAC bro, but needs to focus on his drop issues which led to another interception. The two starters played on the first drive with Samuel, in particular, looking like his old self.

Tight Ends: Cameron Latu 34, Brayden Willis 28, Ross Dwelley 14, Charlie Woerner 11, Tony Fumagalli 10.

Latu bounced back from his drop issues with some nice catches including a touchdown grab. Willis earned a 73.1 pass blocking grade and Dwelley played 14 snaps with George Kittle on the mend and not playing.

Offensive Line: Leroy Watson 47, Ilm Manning 47, Keith Ismael 47, Jason Poe 45, Nick Zakelj 45, Jaylon Moore 26, Joey Fisher 16, Corey Luciano 16, Jon Feliciano 14, Matt Pryor 14, Colton McKivitz 12, Spencer Burford 12, Aaron Banks 12, Jake Brendel 12

Aside from Trent Williams, the starting offensive line played 12 total snaps together. McKivitz finished the game with a clean sheet which is encouraging since the Broncos started their first-team defense.

Burford finished with the highest pass-blocking grade (81.1), but Feliciano finished with an 11.6 grade. Overall, encouraging outings from Jason Poe (79.0), Zakelj (79.0), and Corey Luciano (79.4).