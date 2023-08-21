Report: Former Bears 2nd round pick is signing with the 49ers

Jordan Schultz reported that the 49ers are signing former Bears second round draft pick Anthony Miller. The former Chicago wideout has also spent time with the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Standing 5’11, 199 pounds, Miller has primarily operated out of the slot during his career. Seventy of his 95 snaps came from the slot in 2021. And 529 of his 584 snaps came inside during 2020. He had a similar usage in 2019, where Miller played in the slot for 529 of his 686 snaps.

Miller was supposed to be lethal after the catch. He tested well, with a vertical of 39 inches and a 3-cone of 6.65, but his 40 was 4.50, and there wasn’t a second gear.

Much like the signing of Brian Hill, Miller gives the 49ers a wide receiver while Danny Gray misses time.

When the 49ers have their final preseason game this coming Friday, keep an eye on the receiver rotations. Has Ronnie Bell earned any reps with the starters, or will it still be Jauan Jennings exclusively as the third wide receiver?