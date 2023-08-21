The San Francisco 49ers had some open spots on the depth chart after some recent injuries, including at wide receiver. While they inked former Bears' wideout Anthony Miller to a deal on Monday, Miller was not the only wide receiver with a notable draft pedigree under consideration. According to a report by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Niners also worked out former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Some notable tryouts today:#Jets worked out former #Cowboys DB Anthony Brown#49ers worked out former first-round pick WR Corey Coleman#Raiders worked out veteran LB Vince Biegel — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2023

Coleman starred at Baylor from 2013-2015, recording a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns. In his final college season, he racked up 20 touchdowns and 1,474 yards from scrimmage in 12 games. After declaring for the draft, Coleman helped his stock even further with a standout performance at the combine, which included a 4.37 40-yard dash. Given his track record and impressive measurables, Coleman was a consensus first-round prospect and was drafted by the Browns with the 15th overall pick.

Coleman received plenty of playing time across his first two seasons during the worst parts of Cleveland’s “rebuild” but was unable to solidify himself as a building block for the team’s future. Coleman started 18 games from 2016-2017 but amassed just 718 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions. Mired with drop problems, Coleman’s low point came in the final game of the 2017 season when he dropped an easy completion that cost the Browns a chance to avoid a 0-16 season.

As Cleveland began moving Coleman down the depth chart, he requested a trade and was sent to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round pick. However, he was released prior to the start of the season and was officially in NFL journeyman territory. Coleman would appear in eight games with the New York Giants in 2018, his last appearance in an NFL game, but he has also been signed (and subsequently cut) by Kansas City and New England.

Coleman’s last appearance in an official game came with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL earlier this year. He recorded 669 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 51 receptions in 10 games.