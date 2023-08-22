Nick Bosa is in New York City today

We’re three Sundays away from the 49ers first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. These same Steelers have only lost one season opener since 2016. You can guarantee that head coach Mike Tomlin will have his troops ready to play.

Nick Bosa has practiced as many times as you and me during training camp. He isn’t the only star defensive lineman searching for a new contract before the season starts. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Chris Jones, is in the same boat.

Both Jones and Bosa are likely looking for record-setting money. That would mean more money than Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who signed a three-year, $95 million contract extension in 2022. So, if we’re looking for a ballpark of what Bosa is looking for, Donald received $65 million in guarantees, and $46.5 million when he signed the deal.

Donald is also six years older than Bosa, who is just entering the prime of his career. How much longer will we have to wait for Bosa to sign his contract extension? Well, Bosa shared on his Instagram story Tuesday that he’s in New York City:

What does that mean? Who knows? But Nick is the type that stays off social media, which means he’s posting this for a reason.

For a player that eats, breathes, and sleeps football, this wait has to be eating Bosa up inside knowing that he can’t be with his teammates every day.

Should we read into Bosa’s social media posts? Is this a sign that the ball is getting rolling, the two sides are getting closer, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is nearing his return? Some fans have already pressed the panic button. But the coaching staff seems unbothered.