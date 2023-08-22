Defensive Snap Counts: A shift in starting cornerbacks

The defensive snap counts for the second preseason game with the Denver Broncos are in. The starters played for the first time this preseason on Saturday. Questions have arisen surrounding the secondary and the rotation.

Defensive Line: Austin Bryant 32, Alex Barrett 30, T.Y. McGill 25, Marlon Davidson 24, Spencer Waege 19, Clenin Ferrell 18, Kevin Givens 18, Kerry Hyder Jr 14, Breeland Speaks 12, La’Darius Hamilton 12, Tomasi Laulile 12, Arik Armstead 10, Javon Hargrave 10

Bryant led the pack with 32 snaps and finished with a 67.3 pass-rush grade per PFF. Bryant tied with Ferrell for most QB hurries with two. Bryant added three tackles and a QB hit. Hargrave saw his first action as a 49er and recorded a hurry. The starters took limited reps but should see more action on Friday night.

Linebackers: Jalen Graham 33, Curtis Robinson 30, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 23, Marcelino McCrary-Ball 22, Dee Winters 14, Fred Warner 12, Kyahva Tezino 8

Winters continues his strong showing in his rookie campaign, garnering a 93.0 defensive grade. McCrary-Ball finished with an 84.2 grade. The 49ers linebacker group is in good hands with the young group and Warner paired with Greenlaw.

Secondary: Tayler Hawkins 33, Ji’Ayir Brown 33, Ambry Thomas 33, Samuel Womack 33, Myles Hartfield 26, D’Shawn Jamison 26, Isaiah Oliver 18, Tre Swilling 14, Qwuantrezz Knight 14, Talanoa Hufanga 12, Charvarius Ward 12, AJ Parker 11, Deommodore Lenoir 6

There was a shift in starting positions on Saturday. Lenoir kicked inside while Thomas started outside opposite Ward. Thomas played very well in Las Vegas last week but was dinged with a 29.6 defensive grade which was largely attributed to a 50-yard catch allowed and a penalty. Oliver has continued to struggle with his tackling so far. Womack continues to make the most of every opportunity and should see some more playing time on Friday.