Golden Nuggets: Preseason is temporary, QB2 debates are forever

“A post-play skirmish had all the makings of an old-fashioned melee when defensive lineman La’Darius Hamilton and Watson got in a tussle.

After some after-the-whistle physicality, Hamilton took a swing and connected to Watson’s face mask. But instead of punching back, Watson stood up, leaned back and began laughing loudly.

And that brought an end to the teammate-on-teammate hostility for the day. The 49ers’ had a long day on the practice field, and it began with tempers flaring.”

“Brendel also noted that the Chargers use a 3-4 defense that’s similar, at least in structure, to what the 49ers will face in Pittsburgh. The 49ers defense he faces every day in practice uses a four-man front.”

“It’s just their history, whether there’s a jinx or a hex or whatever,” Baldinger continued. “So I don’t think there’s any benefit to putting a ‘for sale’ sign in Trey Lance’s yard. I don’t see there’s any benefit to it. Let the kid hang in there, and maybe he’s got to finish a game. Maybe you need him.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before Tuesday’s practice. The team is preparing for its preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything he had to say.”

“If you look at Kyle Shanahan’s history, he got some useable football out of both [former 49ers QBs] [C.J.] Bethard and [Nick] Mullens,” King said. “I think that any quarterback would want to be in the quarterback room with Kyle Shanahan. Now, Sam Darnold, it’s clear that this is going to be the best quarterback room and the best quarterback coach that he’s been with so far. So we’ll see.

“But I kind of applaud Sam Darnold for taking the leap of faith when he did. I have to believe that there were other opportunities for Sam Darnold, not necessarily to start, but to go in there and be a competitive guy and maybe play a lot of football. In an ideal world for Kyle Shanahan, he won’t play at all. But I do think that Kyle Shanahan wanted a veteran guy who he could trust and who still had some significant upside. And talking to Kyle here, you can tell he is legitimately excited about Sam Darnold.”

“Miller (5-11, 199) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-22), he has appeared in 50 games (18 starts) and registered 140 receptions for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and registered five receptions for 56 yards. Miller signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers on January 24, 2022, and spent the entirety of the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve List. He re-signed with the Steelers on January 17, 2023, before being released by the team on June 20, 2023. “

“I’m not sure what Shanahan’s breaking point is, but once the regular season begins, we could find out quickly. The Niners open at Acrisure Stadium — the edifice formerly known as Heinz Field — a notoriously difficult place to kick. It sounds harsh, but if and when the Niners lose a game that counts because Moody misses a kick (or kicks) he’s supposed to make, the pressure will ratchet up immediately.”