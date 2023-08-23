Roger Craig passed over yet again for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The NFL announced the Senior finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024. There were 12 senior candidates, and former 49ers running back Roger Craig was among them.

Here are the Senior finalists who were named for 2024:

Linebacker Randy Gradishar

Defensive tackle Steve McMichael

Wide receiver Art Powell

Powell had 8,046 receiving yards with 81 touchdowns in 117 career games. Power was also a 4-time Pro Bowler and a 2-time All-Pro selection. Pro Football Reference gave Powell an “Approximate Value” of 78.

In 165 games, Craig was also a 4-time Pro Bowler, 1-time All-Pro, but he has more accolades, including being a 3-time Super Bowl Champion. Statistically, Craig ran for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns. Through the air, he had 4,911 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Pro Football Reference’s Approximate Value for Craig is 115, which is significantly higher than Powell’s.

Maybe the argument is that Powell played earlier, and as we go along, Craig will finally get his due.