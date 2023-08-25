Jake Moody is day-to-day with a strained right quad

49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody has a strained right quad. He’s out for the Niners preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury happened earlier this week in practice. Moody’s official destination is day-to-day. Zane Gonzalez will kick tonight instead.

Moody’s preseason results have been iffy at best. During practice, Moody has been on the money from all distances. Despite making a walk-off field goal last Saturday against the Denver Broncos, Moody missed an extra point try also missed two field goals against the Raiders the week prior.

The worry would be this injury lingering for Moody, and the Niners having to rely on Gonzalez during the regular season. Gonzalez’s track record in the NFL hasn’t been good.

The other issue could be Moody coming back and not being the same as the 49ers initially hoped. But we’ll see, and hopefully this is an injury that doesn’t affect Moody’s immediate impact to the 49ers.