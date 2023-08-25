Earlier in the week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he was hopeful to have Trey Lance on the roster for Week 1 and throughout the duration of the 2023 regular season. Shanahan also said that he planned on playing Lance in Friday night’s preseason finale game against the Chargers.

Well, that won’t be happening. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers are trading Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys of all teams in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The 49ers also offload $6.25 million that was fully guaranteed in Lance’s contract. So, perhaps we see some movement in Nick Bosa’s contract.

Either way, it’s a shocking turn of events after reports surfaced that Lance would be traded for an Early Day 2 pick. Obviously, that’s not the case with a 4th round pick. Many will want to point the finger or for heads to roll in the 49ers front office, but this could be Shanahan “doing what’s right” by Trey as he likely wanted a fresh start.

But Lance won’t be competing for a starting spot in Dallas. He’ll be the third-string quarterback there, too. We’ll learn more about why he ended up in Dallas soon enough. What’s your initial reactions to the Lance trade?