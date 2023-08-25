49ers vs. Chargers 1st half thread: Dress rehearsal time

The 49ers made some....changes...to their roster ahead of Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said multiple teams were interested in Lance’s service, including an AFC team. It’ll be telling to see which teams sought after Lance, as far as a fit for their franchise goes.

The Niners will still have positional battles they need to figure out. Who backs up Christian McCaffrey? Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will carry the bulk of the workload tonight, while Elijah Mitchell will be in bubble wrap until the regular season begins.

The absence of Oren Burks has allowed for rookies Jalen Graham and Dee Winters to showcase their talents. I wouldn’t count out Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who has impressed in his own right.

Deommodore Lenoir is going to start at cornerback. Kyle Shanahan said so with conviction last week, but the team is still weighing its options at nickel, where they could use multiple players depending on the matchup they get.