Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance: ‘I felt like it was time to move on. For him and for us.’

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team wanted to do what’s best for them, but also what’s best for Trey. So, when Lance told Shanahan after he found out that he wasn’t the backup quarterback that he wanted to go elsewhere, the Niners began to talk to other teams about the potential of trading Lance.

Here’s Shanahan’s answer when he was asked why trading Lance was a good thing for the 49ers:

We thought we got some good deals for him. There’s a number of teams involved. To end up getting a fourth was a little better than we anticipated, and clears up a lot of money, and allows a better situation for him too. I told him when we told him that he was going to be the 3 (QB3), that if he could find another opportunity that was good, we’d allow him to do that. And he did. We feel like he’ll be better for it, and we feel like we will too.

Getting a Day 3 pick and offloading salary — salary that you could possibly use to finalize Nick Bosa’s contract extension — was likely enough for the 49ers to feel good about this trade from a business perspective, while allowing Trey to compete elsewhere at a place he wanted to be, took care of the personal side.

Shanahan said, “because I knew it,” when asked why he elected to end the quarterback competition before the final preseason game:

I thought it would take longer. I wanted to go through this game. But I knew it. I think a lot of guys knew it. I think he had an idea. It was more about my relationship with Trey. I’m in meetings with him every day. I could get a sense that he started to notice we felt that way. And it was the truth. I don’t want to BS him. So we knew, and I could tell he knew that we knew, the night before, I realized I had to come in the night before and tell him. So, I did. I didn’t expect it to get out right away, but it did. That was something that I thought I owed to Trey. I told Trey right before the team meeting that we had. I didn’t even get a chance to tell Sam [Darnold] or anyone else on the team. That was just a personal thing between Trey and I. It obviously got out, but, that’s why I thought it was important to tell him.

Shanahan mentioned how he wasn’t going to stop practice to announce who the backup quarterback was. As for Kyle’s interview with KNBR, he said it was scheduled for 1:45 p.m. PT, and the team walked off the practice field at 1:43.

Usually, we get that interview live. But because the local baseball game went into extra innings, that interview was delayed and nobody heard Shanahan’s interview until around 4:30-ish. So, the media was left to ask questions to Fred Warner. That’s not how Shanahan anticipated it to go.

Here’s what Shanahan said Darnold did to separate himself as QB2:

The whole body of work. He got better as it went. I thought it was tight for a little bit. And just over the last couple of weeks and stuff, he started to separate himself each day. The more comfortable he got, the more consistent he got, I think it was pretty apparent for all of us.

Shanahan said he told Trey what’s best for him, which means he needs an opportunity to play more. That wasn’t going to happen in San Francisco. The QB3 rarely, if ever, gets reps in practice. All of those will go to Brock Purdy, while Darnold likely plays scout team quarterback. There were no opportunities for Lance to play, barring injuries.

After Lance and Shanahan’s initial conversation Wednesday, Trey used that practice time he had off to think about his options. Then, he came back and told the 49ers that he wanted to move on.

Who is to blame? Who is at fault for Lance not succeeding in San Francisco? Here’s Shanahan’s answer and explanation as to why it didn’t work out:

Obviously, we took our shot, and it didn’t work out. That’s on us for that. I’m not going to say anything is a failure. That’d be too much negative toward Trey. I get our deal. We took a shot to go for that. We were hoping he’d be our guy. And that didn’t work out. I understand that from our standpoint. But I still do believe in Trey. And, about three years ago, we had the 12th pick in the draft, after that COVID year, and we thought we had a really good team. And we didn’t think we’d have a chance again to get close to that top area to take a quarterback in that top-10. And when you have the 12th pick in the draft, we went into it realizing it was a risk, but we thought we weren’t going to pick that high again for a couple of years. And we’d never have a chance to move from 12 to 3. We tried to move up to a number of spots before that, but 3 was the first one that would do it. We got that. We took our shot. Something we believed in. A person we believed in. We were hoping he could play more his first year. We knew he wouldn’t come in and take it over for Jimmy. But we were hoping to mix him in and give him some experience. But once he broke his finger and stuff, it just got tougher for him as time went. We knew we’d commit to him the next year, which we did. We knew he wasn’t fully ready in every aspect. But we knew he has a skill set which we could put some stuff together to give himself a chance to compete and grow with a good team as he developed as a pro quarterback. And he got hurt in the first quarter of the second game, which kinda set that back. Now we’re here in the third year, and we still got a good team. We thought it would be Trey. Think we got pretty fortunate to still have a rookie quarterback in our third year. It happened to be the seventh round pick. And we also looked back at it, we didn’t think with having the 29th pick, which those two first round picks ended up being in the draft, which we were expecting it to be late, you know with two first round picks at 29, you can never expect to move up. So we had to act then. And it didn’t work out. It can be a huge challenge, but that’s why we feel pretty fortunate of what we fell into.

Finally, when asked what he could do differently, Kyle’s honesty came off as an admission of guilt:

“I always felt like I let Trey down. I wanted him to come here. I believe in Trey. I believed in him before we took him. I’m responsible for that. I didn’t want to throw him into the heat of battle right away, but I thought he needed to play. So we tried to figure out every way we could do that. If I look back in hindsight, he broke that finger on a helmet in the fourth preseason game against the Raiders. I wish I didn’t put him in a play that broke his finger, because I really thing that hurt him in his first year. And not only did it hurt him not being able to mix in much, but it hurt him in practice time. Because he had to adjust how he threw and things like that. Which set him back for his second year. When we went into the second year, we gave him every chance to do it. We were going to make an offense that, to me, gave him the best chance to be successful at that time. Which we did do. And, when you do that, you hope a guy can stay healthy so he can stay out there long enough. But that didn’t last long. After that, I always felt for him. We continued to work with him. But sometimes things don’t work out.”

Kyle reiterated that the lack of a developmental league or reps for the third-stringers went into the thought process that ultimately led to the team trading Lance, where he finished by saying, “I didn’t think that was right for Trey, and I didn’t think that was right for Trey, either. I thought it was time to move on, for him and for us.”