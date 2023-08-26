Cameron Latu will require surgery for a meniscus injury suffered Friday night

Unlike in the previous two preseason games, the 49ers did not avoid the injury bug against the Chargers on Friday night. Let’s start with the kickers, as head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said he was unsure about the availability of rookie kicker Jake Moody or Zane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez will miss a few weeks due to a calf strain. That takes him out of running for Week 1. Jake Moody sustained a strained right quad and is still considered day-to-day. The team will forced to bring in another kicker if Moody isn’t ready for Week 1.

We’ll see if the Niners work out any kickers early next week. That’ll tell us more about how Moody is progressing.

Rookie tight end Cameron Latu requires surgery to repair a meniscus injury he suffered Friday night. Latu will miss extended time. But the difficult part about his situation is the 49ers have roster cuts coming up. Do they place Latu on the season-ending injured reserve list, or use up one of his spots on the 53-man roster? Based on Latu’s preseason play, you’d be hard-pressed to say he’s done enough to earn a roster spot.

Safety Tayler Hawkins suffered a broken hand and needs surgery.

Cornerback A.J. Parker sustained a hamstring injury and will miss a few weeks.

Running back Jordan Mason is day-to-day with a foot sprain.

Wide receiver Chris Conley is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga has missed the past couple of days with a Baker cyst, which is a fluid-filled growth behind the knee. That was the extent of the update on Hufanga. Hufanga had a procedure and took time to recover and heal.

Elijah Mitchell was forced to take this week off from practice due to a tight adductor. This is the third time Mitchell has had an injury since June.