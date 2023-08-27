49ers roster cuts tracker: 5 players waived ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts

Kyle’s update, 2:50 p.m. PT: The 49ers announced they’ve waived the following five players:

CB Nate Brooks

DL La’Darius Hamilton

DL Breeland Speaks

LB Kyahva Tezino

DL Spencer Waege

So, no surprises yet.

On August 19, the 49ers placed newly signed edge rusher Taco Charlton on the injured reserve. When you place a player on the IR prior to the season starting, you’re effectively ending the season for the player.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the 49ers released Charlton Sunday afternoon with an injury settlement. With roster cuts needing to be finalized by Tuesday, the Niners are likely to begin their cuts soon.

Technically, Charlton didn’t count toward the team’s current 90-man roster since he was already on the IR. I wondered if the 49ers were trying to stash Charlton, but he will no longer be a part of the Niners future.

There will be difficult decisions to make up and down the roster. What will the team do with Cameron Latu? He’ll need surgery to repair his meniscus. Generally speaking, that’s a 6-to-8 week timeline for recovery, and it could be upwards of 6 months for Latu to return to physical activity like football.

The 49ers may elect to keep another defensive lineman as long as Nick Bosa remains unsigned. Of course, not having to worry about keeping a third quarterback anymore will help alleviate some stress.