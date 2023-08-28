49ers work out 2 kickers with Jake Moody’s Week 1 status in question

The 49ers have two kickers, but they are both injured and the team is unsure whether either will be available for Week 1’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported that the team brought in two kickers in case Jake Moody or Zane Gonzalez are unavailable for the season opener.

You’ll recognize one name, as Tristan Vizcaino had a brief stint with San Francisco in 2020. He made all three of his field goals and both extra point attempts.

Vizcaino had seven attempts in 2021 with the Chargers and two attempts last season with the Cardinals. In 2021, he made ten of 15 point after tries and missed one of his seven field goal attempts. But Vizcaino was perfect last season with Arizona.

Taylor Russolino, 34, was the other kicker. Russolino has never kicked in the NFL. He made 16 of 19 attempts in the XFL in 2023 for the Arlington Renegades, but missed his lone attempt from over 40 yards. Previously, Russolino hadn’t kicked more than ten attempts in a season in the XFL.