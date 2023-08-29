 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers roster cut tracker: Rookie CB Darrell Luter placed on the PUP list with a knee injury

Luter will be out a minimum of 4 games.

By Kyle Posey Updated
San Francisco 49ers Offseason Workout Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Kyle’s update, 1:26 p.m. PT: FB Jack Colletto has been released, per Barrows. Matt Maiocco tweeted that rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. was placed on the reserve/PUP list, which means Luter will be inelgible for the first four games.

Kyle’s update, 1:11 p.m. PT: Rookie LB Jalen Graham, the team’s last draft pick, has made the team, per Matt Barrows.

Kyle’s update, 1:02 p.m. PT: The final cuts should be emailed out any minute here, but Matt Maiocco tweeted that OL Ilm Manning has been released. He’s likely to be back on the practice squad. Jason Poe, who should also make it on the PS, has been waived as well. Both players are undersized for their positions.

Kyle’s update, 12:53 p.m. PT: Matt Barrows tweeted that offensive tackle Leroy Watson has been released. He’s yet another candidate for the 49ers practice squad. Watson is only playing in his second season as an offensive lineman. During his time in college at UTSA, Watson was exclusively a tight end.

Kyle’s update, 12:38 p.m. PT: Qwuantrezz Knight has been released, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. Knight has a good shot at returning to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Kyle’s update, 12:06 p.m. PT: The 49ers have released wide receiver Tay Martin, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Martin is likely a practice squad candidate.

Kyle’s update, 11:42 a.m. PT: We still don’t have any news surrounding the 49ers yet. But the Eagles just released former Niners third rounder Trey Sermon.

Kyle’s update, 10:27 a.m. PT: Maiocco suggested that undrafted rookies Ilm Manning and D’Shawn Jamison have put themselves in a position to make the roster:

Manning thoroughly outplayed Nick Zakelj, a draft pick from last year. While Jamison has the versatility to play inside and outside at cornerback, and has value as a returner.

Kyle’s update, 10:09 a.m. PT: Matt Maiocco believes the team is currently debating which players to keep on the active roster and play through minor injuries, and which to come to an injury settlement with:

Matt listed the following players:

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

WR Chris Conley (shoulder)

TE Cameron Latu (knee)

K Zane Gonzalez (calf)

S Tayler Hawkins (hand)

CB A.J. Parker (hamstring)

CB Darrell Luter (knee)

RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring)

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

I’d add Oren Burks to that list, especially with the talent at linebacker.

It feels like the 49ers are the only team not to release a player on Monday or Tuesday as of 9 a.m. PT. Let’s look around the league at some of the players cut who could help San Francisco.

Let’s start with returners:

While they’d be a temporary fix, you want somebody who is sure-handed. Pimpleton, an incredible name, fits the bill.

As does an old friend:

Taylor is more of a punt returner than a kickoff guy, but he had 33 returns last year and averaged 10.3 yards per return. That’ll do. I'm not sure where Rapoport is getting 14.5 from, as Taylor had 340 return yards on 33 attempts.

A versatile safety who I’ve always been a fan of was released Tuesday morning:

Harrison can play a little nickel, too. He’s more of a jack of all trades, master of none, which would explain his release.

As long as he’s in the NFL, I’ll vouch for a man-to-man cornerback like Bradley Roby, who was just released by the Saints:

But the 49ers appear content with the youth movement at corner. The signing would also take away reps from Ambry Thomas and Samuel Womack.

The 49ers are in the kicker market, despite using a draft pick on one:

We named Will Lutz as a potential option earlier Tuesday morning, but he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

