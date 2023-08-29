 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers roster cut tracker: Will an undrafted free agent make the roster?

The 49ers have yet to make a cut today.

By Kyle Posey Updated
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Kyle’s update, 10:27 a.m. PT: Maiocco suggested that undrafted rookies Ilm Manning and D’Shawn Jamison have put themselves in a position to make the roster:

Manning thoroughly outplayed Nick Zakelj, a draft pick from last year. While Jamison has the versatility to play inside and outside at cornerback, and has value as a returner.

Kyle’s update, 10:09 a.m. PT: Matt Maiocco believes the team is currently debating which players to keep on the active roster and play through minor injuries, and which to come to an injury settlement with:

Matt listed the following players:

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

WR Chris Conley (shoulder)

TE Cameron Latu (knee)

K Zane Gonzalez (calf)

S Tayler Hawkins (hand)

CB A.J. Parker (hamstring)

CB Darrell Luter (knee)

RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring)

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

I’d add Oren Burks to that list, especially with the talent at linebacker.

It feels like the 49ers are the only team not to release a player on Monday or Tuesday as of 9:00 a.m. PT. Let’s look around the league at some of the players cut who could help San Francisco.

Let’s start with returners:

While they’d be a temporary fix, you want somebody who is sure-handed. Pimpleton, an incredible name, fits the bill.

As does an old friend:

Taylor is more of a punt returner than a kickoff guy, but he had 33 returns last year and averaged 10.3 yards per return. That’ll do. I'm not sure where Rapoport is getting 14.5 from, as Taylor had 340 return yards on 33 attempts.

A versatile safety who I’ve always been a fan of was released Tuesday morning:

Harrison can play a little nickel, too. He’s more of a jack of all trades, master of none, which would explain his release.

As long as he’s in the NFL, I’ll vouch for a man-to-man cornerback like Bradley Roby, who was just released by the Saints:

But the 49ers appear content with the youth movement at corner. The signing would also take away reps from Ambry Thomas and Samuel Womack.

The 49ers are in the kicker market, despite using a draft pick on one:

We named Will Lutz as a potential option earlier Tuesday morning, but he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

