49ers roster cut tracker: Will an undrafted free agent make the roster?

Kyle’s update, 10:27 a.m. PT: Maiocco suggested that undrafted rookies Ilm Manning and D’Shawn Jamison have put themselves in a position to make the roster:

OL Ilm Manning and CB D'Shawn Jamison are undrafted rookies who placed themselves in good positions to make the #49ers 53-man roster.



IMO - Manning makes it . . . or the 49ers will not get a chance to bring him back to the practice squad. Jamison made a strong case, too. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 29, 2023

Manning thoroughly outplayed Nick Zakelj, a draft pick from last year. While Jamison has the versatility to play inside and outside at cornerback, and has value as a returner.

Kyle’s update, 10:09 a.m. PT: Matt Maiocco believes the team is currently debating which players to keep on the active roster and play through minor injuries, and which to come to an injury settlement with:

The #49ers are navigating several injury issues on the day NFL teams must get to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Most of the injuries are relatively minor, but teams cannot waive or release injured players without being prepared to pay some settlement. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 29, 2023

Matt listed the following players:

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

WR Chris Conley (shoulder)

TE Cameron Latu (knee)

K Zane Gonzalez (calf)

S Tayler Hawkins (hand)

CB A.J. Parker (hamstring)

CB Darrell Luter (knee)

RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring)

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

I’d add Oren Burks to that list, especially with the talent at linebacker.

It feels like the 49ers are the only team not to release a player on Monday or Tuesday as of 9:00 a.m. PT. Let’s look around the league at some of the players cut who could help San Francisco.

Let’s start with returners:

The #Giants are waiving WR Kalil Pimpleton, per source. The former “Hard Knocks” star has return ability that could help a team. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

While they’d be a temporary fix, you want somebody who is sure-handed. Pimpleton, an incredible name, fits the bill.

As does an old friend:

A bit of a surprise: The #Bengals released punt returner/WR Trent Taylor, who had five punt returns of 20+ yards last year. He also averaged 14.5 yards per return this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Taylor is more of a punt returner than a kickoff guy, but he had 33 returns last year and averaged 10.3 yards per return. That’ll do. I'm not sure where Rapoport is getting 14.5 from, as Taylor had 340 return yards on 33 attempts.

A versatile safety who I’ve always been a fan of was released Tuesday morning:

Colts are releasing veteran safety Ronnie Harrison. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Harrison can play a little nickel, too. He’s more of a jack of all trades, master of none, which would explain his release.

As long as he’s in the NFL, I’ll vouch for a man-to-man cornerback like Bradley Roby, who was just released by the Saints:

But the 49ers appear content with the youth movement at corner. The signing would also take away reps from Ambry Thomas and Samuel Womack.

The 49ers are in the kicker market, despite using a draft pick on one:

The kicker market is busy!

Teams currently making calls around the league looking for opportunities to trade for kickers:

Rams, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Broncos — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2023

We named Will Lutz as a potential option earlier Tuesday morning, but he was traded to the Denver Broncos.