49ers announce final 53-man roster: Ronnie Bell, Dee Winters, and Jalen Graham are safe

The 49ers have officially announced their “final” 53-man roster, although we’re likely to see several changes throughout the year. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been adamant to his players that the roster is only final for today.

Let’s see how close we got on our final 53-man roster projection. Remember, Nick Bosa doesn’t count toward the current roster limit since he’s on the reserve/did not report list.

We got one right! Jalen Graham, the 49ers 7th round pick, made the initial roster. He’ll likely be a force on special teams. The Niners probably felt they couldn’t get away with Graham on the practice squad.

Another rookie, who hasn’t suited up since OTAs, Darrell Luter, was placed on the reserve/PUP list and will miss the first month of the season. Luter will be eligible to play in Week 5 if he’s healthy enough.

Keep in mind that players with four or fewer accrued seasons who are released are subject to waivers until 9 a.m. PT Wednesday morning. So, for Qwuantrezz Knight, Jason Poe, Ilm Manning, Leroy Watson, and Tay Martin to make the 49ers practice squad, they’ll have to clear waivers.

The following players were waived, which means they are subject to waivers:

DL Alex Barrett

FB Jack Colletto

DL Marlon Davidson

OL Joey Fisher

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

S Myles Hartsfield

OL Keith Ismael

CB D’Shawn Jamison

S Qwuantrezz Knight

OL Corey Luciano

OL Ilm Manning

WR Tay Martin

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

OL Jason Poe

LB Curtis Robinson

CB Tre Swilling

OL Leroy Watson

WR Isaiah Winstead

The following players were released, meaning, they are not subject to waivers:

DL Austin Bryant

WR Chris Conley

TE Troy Fumagalli

RB Brian Hill

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

DL T.Y. McGill

RB Jeremy McNichols

WR Anthony Miller

WR Willie Snead IV

Matt Maiocco said that both Hyder and Bryant will re-sign with the 49ers on Wednesday.

The following players were placed on the injured reserve:

K Zane Gonzales

S Tayler Hawkins

TE Cameron Latu

CB A.J. Parker

Offense

Three quarterbacks, which isn’t shocking. Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen.

Six wide receivers. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ronnie Bell. Neither Danny Gray nor Ray-Ray McCloud were placed on the injured reserve, so the 49ers are expecting both to return sometime during September.

Brayden Willis makes the roster with Cameron Latu going on the IR. The tight end room consists of Willis, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, and Ross Dwelley.

The 49ers kept nine offensive linemen after all, and one was Nick Zakelj. That’s the biggest surprise to me. Here’s a look at the 49ers line:

Trent Williams

Colton McKivitz

Jaylon Moore

Matt Pryor

Spencer Burford

Aaron Banks

Jon Feliciano

Jake Brendel

Nick Zakelj

Zakelj is getting preferential treatment since he was a draft pick, in my mind. You cannot say the same about the three rookies who did make it, Ronnie Bell, Dee Winters, and Jalen Graham. They each earned it with their preseason play.

Defense

So, despite Curtis Robinson and Marcelino McCrary-Ball playing ahead of both rookie linebackers during the games, the 49ers decided to roll with the youngsters. Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles give the Niners six linebackers, with the addition of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

Kalia Davis and Robert Beal Jr. also made the team on the defensive line. Only eight defensive linemen, but that’s without counting Bosa, Hyder Jr., and Bryant. Javon Hargrave and Kevin Givens are your backup defensive tackles. Clelin Ferrell and Drake Jackson are your starting edge rushers. And there’s the Swiss army knife in Arik Armstead.

The secondary seemed relatively straightforward. Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Isaiah Oliver, and Samuel Womack make up the cornerback crew. While Talanoa Hufanga, Tashaun Gipson, George Odum, and Ji’Ayir Brown are your safeties.

Add in the three specialists of Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, and Taybor Pepper, and you have the 49ers 53-man roster.