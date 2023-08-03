Injury updates: Elijah Mitchell has an adductor strain

There were a handful of players in the two-deep roster who sat out of practice Thursday for the 49ers. After a day off, the expectation was that Thursday would be high energy, but without the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw, Trent Williams, and George Kittle, it was anything but. Tashaun Gipson also sat out, but George Odum, not Ji’Ayir Brown, stepped in for the veteran.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball stepped in for Greenlaw, while Leroy Watson took over with the first team at left tackle.

The usual swing tackle, Jaylon Moore, was on the field walking around with a compression sleeve on. Moore was carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice. Moore walking around without any crutches is a great sign that his injury isn’t severe. Kyle Shanahan said that Moore has a bone bruise on his left knee.

Aaron Banks also sat out as he’s in the concussion protocol. So the first team didn’t have their usual suspects up front, which would explain why Shanahan cut practice short for one period. Jason Poe and Nick Zakelj alternated series in Banks’s absence.

As for Banks’s running mate, Spencer Burford, he shed roughly eight pounds since last season. Burford said at the podium after practice that last season was the heaviest weight he’s ever been and felt it was essential for him to gain weight as he moved from tackle to guard. Burford believes there’s more value in his athleticism and mobility, which is why he elected to lose weight.

Jon Feliciano has a shoulder strain and is expected to miss a couple of days. So, the offensive line was thin during Thursday’s practice.

According to Cam Inman, the 49ers worked out Olajiah Griffin, who is the son of rapper Warren G. Griffin was recently on the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL, and has been on the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants