49ers Reacts Survey: Will San Francisco regret trading Trey Lance?

With the 49ers moving on from Trey Lance, there is a fair question to be asked following the trade to the Dallas Cowboys: Will the 49ers regret trading Lance?

Brock Purdy has earned the starting quarterback spot. I don’t think anyone can dispute that following his play at the end of the regular season and in the postseason.

The 49ers moving on from Lance is the ultimate sign of the team being invested in Purdy and his future success. The Cowboys sending a fourth-round pick for the raw quarterback prospect is good business with a small investment.

There are examples of quarterbacks landing in the correct situation and turning their careers around. Alex Smith, Rich Gannon, Steve Young, and recently Geno Smith are some examples of players re-writing their stories in the NFL.

Lance just needs reps and playing time. Landing in Dallas seems odd considering the Cowboys have Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, who will be ahead of Lance, on the roster.

Still, there is a feeling that this is a pivotal moment for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch regarding their handling of the quarterback position. Some feel Brock Purdy has to work to make the Lance departure look better.

For better or worse, the 49ers made a decision to roll with the young man who sparked the offense as the last pick in the NFL draft over the young man whom they moved to the number three overall pick for.

Lance’s story in the NFL is far from written, as is Purdy’s. Will the 49ers end up regretting the Lance deal? We’ll find out.

