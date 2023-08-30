 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Practice squad tracker: DTs Marlon Davidson and TY McGill have signed

The 49ers can now make their 16-man practice squad now that the waiver wire period is over

By Kyle Posey Updated
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

Kyle’s update, 10:07 a.m. PT: Defensive tackles Marlon Davidson and TY McGill have signed with the practice squad, per Matt Barrows.

Kyle’s update, 9:47 a.m. PT: The Arizona Cardinals were awarded two players off waivers from the 49ers. Both offensive linemen Ilm Manning and Keith Ismael are headed to Arizona.

Carolina claimed UDFA CB D’Shawn Jamison.

The NFL’s waiver period ended at 9 a.m. PT. The 49ers are near the bottom of the waiver wire, 30th, to be specific, so they’d need essentially every team in the NFL to pass on a player. But now that the waiver period is over, the Niners can begin to put together their practice squad. That consists of 16 players. Alfredo Gutierrez does not count as he’s an international player, so San Francisco is granted an exception.

We’ll use this tracker to update who signs to the Niners practice squad during the day, and if they’re lucky enough to claim a player on waivers.

Practice squad members

LB Curtis Robinson

Kyle’s update, 9:30 a.m. PT: FB Jack Colletto plans to sign to the practice squad if/once he clears waivers:

Add DTs Marlon Davidson and TY McGill

OT Leroy Watson

Updates to come...

Waiver claims

Updates to come...

A look at the players the 49ers waived yesterday could give us an idea of who they’re looking to bring back, provided they clear waivers:

DL Alex Barrett
FB Jack Colletto
DL Marlon Davidson
OL Joey Fisher
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
S Myles Hartsfield
OL Keith Ismael
CB D’Shawn Jamison
S Qwuantrezz Knight
OL Corey Luciano
OL Ilm Manning
WR Tay Martin
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
OL Jason Poe
LB Curtis Robinson
CB Tre Swilling
OL Leroy Watson
WR Isaiah Winstead

I’d bring back Jamison, Knight, Manning, McCrary-Ball, Watson, and Winstead.

