Practice squad tracker: DTs Marlon Davidson and TY McGill have signed

Kyle’s update, 10:07 a.m. PT: Defensive tackles Marlon Davidson and TY McGill have signed with the practice squad, per Matt Barrows.

Kyle’s update, 9:47 a.m. PT: The Arizona Cardinals were awarded two players off waivers from the 49ers. Both offensive linemen Ilm Manning and Keith Ismael are headed to Arizona.

Carolina claimed UDFA CB D’Shawn Jamison.

The NFL’s waiver period ended at 9 a.m. PT. The 49ers are near the bottom of the waiver wire, 30th, to be specific, so they’d need essentially every team in the NFL to pass on a player. But now that the waiver period is over, the Niners can begin to put together their practice squad. That consists of 16 players. Alfredo Gutierrez does not count as he’s an international player, so San Francisco is granted an exception.

We’ll use this tracker to update who signs to the Niners practice squad during the day, and if they’re lucky enough to claim a player on waivers.

Practice squad members

LB Curtis Robinson

Linebacker Curtis Robinson will sign back to the #49ers practice squad if he clears waivers in 10 minutes, source says. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 30, 2023

Kyle’s update, 9:30 a.m. PT: FB Jack Colletto plans to sign to the practice squad if/once he clears waivers:

If FB Jack Colletto made it through waivers as expected, he plans to join the 49ers' practice squad, per source. (Waiver claim results have not been released). — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 30, 2023

Another defensive tackle, Marlon Davidson, also poised to sign practice squad deal with the 49ers. https://t.co/mWYT5aT2vR — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 30, 2023

Add DTs Marlon Davidson and TY McGill

OT Leroy Watson

Updates to come...

Waiver claims

Updates to come...

A look at the players the 49ers waived yesterday could give us an idea of who they’re looking to bring back, provided they clear waivers:

DL Alex Barrett

FB Jack Colletto

DL Marlon Davidson

OL Joey Fisher

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

S Myles Hartsfield

OL Keith Ismael

CB D’Shawn Jamison

S Qwuantrezz Knight

OL Corey Luciano

OL Ilm Manning

WR Tay Martin

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

OL Jason Poe

LB Curtis Robinson

CB Tre Swilling

OL Leroy Watson

WR Isaiah Winstead

I’d bring back Jamison, Knight, Manning, McCrary-Ball, Watson, and Winstead.