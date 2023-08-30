Practice squad tracker: DB Qwuantrezz Knight is added to the practice squad

Kyle’s update, 12:18 p.m. PT: Qwuantrezz Knight is on the practice squad, per Matt Barrows. Along with Trey Swelling.
CB Tre Swilling also intends to join 49ers' practice squad, per source.— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 30, 2023
Kyle’s update, 11:47 a.m. PT: The 49ers signed former Packers 5th-round draft pick Shemar Jean-Charles to the practice squad, per Ari Meriov. He was up and down for Green Bay, and had a good first preseason game for the Packers. He’s at his best in the nickel, and also contributed on special teams. Jean-Charles was a healthy scratch for much of the second half of last season.
Known for his ball skills out of Appalachian State, Jean-Charles had 16 pass breakups as a senior.
Kyle’s update, 10:57 a.m. PT: The 49ers are adding center Corey Luciano to the practice squad, per his agent.
Kyle’s update, 10:07 a.m. PT: Defensive tackles Marlon Davidson and TY McGill have signed with the practice squad, per Matt Barrows.
Kyle’s update, 9:47 a.m. PT: The Arizona Cardinals were awarded two players off waivers from the 49ers. Both offensive linemen Ilm Manning and Keith Ismael are headed to Arizona.
Carolina claimed UDFA CB D’Shawn Jamison.
The NFL’s waiver period ended at 9 a.m. PT. The 49ers are near the bottom of the waiver wire, 30th, to be specific, so they’d need essentially every team in the NFL to pass on a player. But now that the waiver period is over, the Niners can begin to put together their practice squad. That consists of 16 players. Alfredo Gutierrez does not count as he’s an international player, so San Francisco is granted an exception.
We’ll use this tracker to update who signs to the Niners practice squad during the day, and if they’re lucky enough to claim a player on waivers.
Practice squad members
LB Curtis Robinson
Linebacker Curtis Robinson will sign back to the #49ers practice squad if he clears waivers in 10 minutes, source says.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 30, 2023
Kyle’s update, 9:30 a.m. PT: FB Jack Colletto plans to sign to the practice squad if/once he clears waivers:
If FB Jack Colletto made it through waivers as expected, he plans to join the 49ers' practice squad, per source. (Waiver claim results have not been released).— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 30, 2023
Another defensive tackle, Marlon Davidson, also poised to sign practice squad deal with the 49ers. https://t.co/mWYT5aT2vR— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 30, 2023
Add DTs Marlon Davidson and TY McGill
OT Leroy Watson
C Corey Luciano
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
CB Tre Swelling
Waiver claims
A look at the players the 49ers waived yesterday could give us an idea of who they’re looking to bring back, provided they clear waivers:
DL Alex Barrett
FB Jack Colletto
DL Marlon Davidson
OL Joey Fisher
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
S Myles Hartsfield
OL Keith Ismael
CB D’Shawn Jamison
S Qwuantrezz Knight
OL Corey Luciano
OL Ilm Manning
WR Tay Martin
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
OL Jason Poe
LB Curtis Robinson
CB Tre Swilling
OL Leroy Watson
WR Isaiah Winstead
I’d bring back Jamison, Knight, Manning, McCrary-Ball, Watson, and Winstead.
