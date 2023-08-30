49ers announce 16-man practice squad

The 49ers officially announced their 16-man practice squad.
- DL Alex Barrett
- FB Jack Colletto
- WR Chris Conley
- DL Marlon Davidson
- TE Troy Fumagalli
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- RB Brian Hill
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- OL Corey Luciano
- WR Tay Martin
- DL T.Y. McGill
- LB Curtis Robinson
- WR Willie Snead IV
- CB Tre Swilling
- OL Leroy Watson IV
- WR Isaiah Winstead
Gutierrez is a part of the NFL’s International Pathway program, so the team can still sign another player.
It was reported by a Green Bay Packers beat writer that cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, was added to the practice squad, but the 49ers didn’t officially announce the move.
The 49ers are still without a kicker, unless Jake Moody’s health permits. Don’t be surprised if that’s the final position on the roster. Also, much like the 53-man roster, what we see today is far from the “final” roster. Players will come and go throughout the season.
Jason Poe and Marecelino McCrary-Ball are noticeably absent. McCrary-Ball ended up on the New York Jets practice squad.
Loading comments...