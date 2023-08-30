 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers announce 16-man practice squad

No kicker. Yet.

By Kyle Posey Updated
Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The 49ers officially announced their 16-man practice squad.

  • DL Alex Barrett
  • FB Jack Colletto
  • WR Chris Conley
  • DL Marlon Davidson
  • TE Troy Fumagalli
  • OL Alfredo Gutierrez
  • RB Brian Hill
  • CB Qwuantrezz Knight
  • OL Corey Luciano
  • WR Tay Martin
  • DL T.Y. McGill
  • LB Curtis Robinson
  • WR Willie Snead IV
  • CB Tre Swilling
  • OL Leroy Watson IV
  • WR Isaiah Winstead

Gutierrez is a part of the NFL’s International Pathway program, so the team can still sign another player.

It was reported by a Green Bay Packers beat writer that cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, was added to the practice squad, but the 49ers didn’t officially announce the move.

The 49ers are still without a kicker, unless Jake Moody’s health permits. Don’t be surprised if that’s the final position on the roster. Also, much like the 53-man roster, what we see today is far from the “final” roster. Players will come and go throughout the season.

Jason Poe and Marecelino McCrary-Ball are noticeably absent. McCrary-Ball ended up on the New York Jets practice squad.

