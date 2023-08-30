49ers announce 16-man practice squad

The 49ers officially announced their 16-man practice squad.

DL Alex Barrett

FB Jack Colletto

WR Chris Conley

DL Marlon Davidson

TE Troy Fumagalli

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

RB Brian Hill

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

OL Corey Luciano

WR Tay Martin

DL T.Y. McGill

LB Curtis Robinson

WR Willie Snead IV

CB Tre Swilling

OL Leroy Watson IV

WR Isaiah Winstead

Gutierrez is a part of the NFL’s International Pathway program, so the team can still sign another player.

It was reported by a Green Bay Packers beat writer that cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, was added to the practice squad, but the 49ers didn’t officially announce the move.

The 49ers are still without a kicker, unless Jake Moody’s health permits. Don’t be surprised if that’s the final position on the roster. Also, much like the 53-man roster, what we see today is far from the “final” roster. Players will come and go throughout the season.

Jason Poe and Marecelino McCrary-Ball are noticeably absent. McCrary-Ball ended up on the New York Jets practice squad.