Injury updates: Danny Gray is headed to the injured reserve with a shoulder injury

Kyle’s update, 2:46 p.m. PT: Rookie TE Cameron Latu did not make the final 53-man roster and will miss the entire season with a meniscus injury. Also, rookie Robert Beal Jr. is going on the injured reserve.

John Lynch said that the team is happy with what Beal Jr. showed in the preseason, but his hamstring injury needs more time.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon, and said two players on the roster would head to the injured reserve. One of those players is wide receiver Danny Gray, who will be ineligible for the first four games due to a shoulder injury.

Shanahan did not name who the second player headed to the injured reserve is. But defensive linemen Kerry Hyder Jr. and Austin Bryant are likely to be added back to the roster once both moves become official.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has an “outside chance” of being ready for Week 1, according to Shanahan. He said the team is crossing their fingers.

George Kittle was absent from Monday’s practice. Shanahan said that Kittle is still feeling the after effects from his previous camp injury. Kittle will remain out of practice the rest of this week, and the 49ers will hope he’s healthy enough to practice next Monday.

Jake Moody is still recovering from a quad injury. Shanahan said the team is looking to add a kicker to the practice squad. They have an extra roster spot to do so.

Speaking of the practice squad, Shanahan said it was a numbers game for Ilm Manning. He had hoped to have him and D’Shawn Jamison back. On Jamison, Shanahan said, “I definitely wish we coulda kept him here.”

The Niners head coach also said he has no intention of trading Nick Bosa: “No. I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I feel pretty strongly and everyone would agree with that.”

As for Brock Purdy, the team wanted to limit him to 700 throws a week during training camp. That number will be cut in half this week, that way Purdy is fresh and feeling strong heading into Week 1.