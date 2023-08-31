John Lynch & Adam Peters named as top 5 NFL evaluators

The Athletic’s Ben Standig published the fifth annual NFL agent survey recently, which provides anonymous answers from 23 player agents on the league’s biggest questions and storylines.

San Francisco’s front office duo of GM John Lynch and asst. GM Adam Peters appeared several times in the article. One of the questions posed to the group was “Who is the NFL’s best talent evaluator?”

Lynch and Peters were named three times, which was the fourth most common answer behind Eagles GM Howie Roseman and staff, Seahawks GM John Schneider, and Chiefs GM Brett Veach, each receiving four votes a piece.

There’s no question the 49ers possess one of the best rosters in the league. Rightfully these two get credit for it, which is a welcomed change from the recent criticism the front office has received for the Trey Lance debacle.

It is interesting that the agents specifically mentioned Lynch with Peters. It is no secret that Peters is held in high regard amongst NFL decision makers and the 49ers are lucky to have retained his talent through another offseason. He has interviewed for countless general manager positions the past few seasons, including the Giants opening this year, which he was one of three finalists for.

Peters also received two votes for the agent poll question “Among GMs and front-office leaders, whom do you trust the most?” That was tied for third, along with Colts GM Chris Ballard and Titans coach Mike Vrabel and GM Ran Carthon. Carthon was formerly the 49ers Director of Player Personnel, so it’s nice to see that the franchise has alumni still receiving praise after working under the tutelage of Lynch. Only Bills GM Brandon Beane and Steelers GM Omar Khan received more votes (3) than Peters.

One scout was quoted in the article providing more analysis on Peters’ expertise:

“Good, bad or ugly, Adam (Peters) does it the right way. He treats people with compassion, even when it’s a bad situation. He’s always honest. You know where you stand. I’m surprised he has not gotten a general manager job to this point. I think that if you’re a team looking this year, to put it bluntly, you would be dumb to look anywhere else. I think he is the best in the business.”

Peters’ time in San Francisco is unfortunately likely coming to an end next off-season, as his abilities will be highly sought after in organizations with GM openings. He received two votes for “Who is a future GM to watch?” That was tied with Saints asst. GM / VP football ops Khai Harley and Seahawks asst. GM Nolan Teasley for first.

Lynch, however, won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. He signed a five-year extension in the summer of 2020 which ties him to the franchise through 2024. And there are several reasons that should excite fans. He was one of only five GMs to receive multiple votes for “Who’s the best GM overall?” Roseman led this group with 10 out of 23 responses. Veach (4), Schneider (3), and Beane (2) round out the list.

It’s always fun hearing opinions from insiders with connections to the league. What are your thoughts on the anonymous agents' analysis?

You can read the Athletic’s NFL agent survey here, with a subscription.